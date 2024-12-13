Northlake, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Creative Nomads is thrilled to announce that the company has been honored with the Netty Award for Web (Best Cross-Platform Development (Non-Profit)). This accolade recognizes the impactful collaboration with AGWM, a project transcending traditional web design to ignite a digital movement.

Creative Nomads' partnership with AGWM was not merely about creating a website; it was about pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and focusing on user experience to empower AGWM to connect with its audience on a deeper level. This dedication to excellence has driven meaningful action and earned us this prestigious award.

At Creative Nomads, the company believes in the transformative power of innovation. When Creative Nomads partnered with AGWM, the company saw an opportunity to make a significant impact. Creative Nomads approached the project with a holistic vision, understanding the necessity of a cohesive digital foundation. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the company crafted a seamless cross- platform experience that enabled AGWM to engage with its audience across web, iOS, and Android platforms.

Innovation at Creative Nomads extends beyond technology. The company championed a philosophy of simplicity and clarity in user interactions, streamlining the call-to-actions into three core pillars: Pray, Give, Go. This focus on user experience resulted in a remarkable increase in engagement, with the average time spent on the platform more than doubling. Website traffic also surged, demonstrating the platform's growing relevance and appeal.

The impact of Creative Nomads' work with AGWM extended beyond quantitative metrics. Missionaries and stakeholders expressed gratitude for the platform's improved visibility and accessibility, highlighting the ease of connecting with supporters and amplifying their global outreach efforts.

This project was about more than just creating a website; it was about crafting a digital experience that resonated with AGWM's mission and values. The company meticulously mapped engagement pathways, guiding users toward meaningful actions like prayer, giving, and volunteering. These pathways were seamlessly integrated into the website structure, ensuring that every interaction was purposeful and impactful.

"Winning the Netty Award for Best Cross-Platform Development (Non-Profit) is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative spirit. Our collaboration with AGWM exemplifies how technology and creativity can come together to drive real- world impact. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing our mission of transforming visions into reality." - Jason Rutel, CEO of Creative Nomads

Creative Nomads remains committed to captivating and inspiring through tailored solutions that drive impactful results. The success with AGWM is a shining example of how Creative Nomads help organizations enhance their online presence and connect with their audience more effectively.

Join Creative Nomads in a partnership where success is the company's mission, and together, make a lasting impact. Learn more at creativenomads.com.







About Creative Nomads

Creative Nomads is a forward-thinking design agency committed to bringing your brand's vision to life. We specialize in services including marketing strategy, web design, SEO, and digital content creation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233513

SOURCE: Creative Nomads