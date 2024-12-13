Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 03:12 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: AI Expo opens in E. China's Suzhou Industrial Park to bolster high-tech growth drivers

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global AI Product & Application Expo, a 2-day event showcasing the latest AI technologies and products, kicked off in Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) on Tuesday.


While focusing on large models, AI generated content, embodied intelligence, industrial AI, etc., the expo organized a series of activities to highlight AI-centered innovation and pool more high-tech growth drivers for SIP.

For instance, an opening ceremony, related innovation competition, thematic forums, exhibits showcasing and new products releasing activities approached the crowds of attendees of the expo.

During the opening ceremony, winners of the first session of "Zu Chongzhi Award" application program were publicized by Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategy Alliance to present eminent scientists and research teams in AI sector and bolster global innovation in AI basic research, technologies and application.

On another awarding ceremony, nearly 200 teams engaged in AI-related products and application in manufacturing, medicare, and finance sectors from around the world competed for awards of Global AI Product Application Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and 20 ones won the final awards.

During the expo, the AI Industry Innovation Cluster Post-doctors Joint Center for Suzhou District of China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone was inaugurated to further strengthen cooperation with the industrial community of Suzhou.

To date, the joint center has attracted 10 settlers comprising of AI industry-leading businesses and higher education institutions in China to jointly promote innovation and development of AI technologies in SIP.

When 24 "AI+" programs concluded contracts signing on the expo, AI industry ecology was expected to improve further in SIP, especially after a demand list for 20 "AI+" scenarios in sub-sectors such as manufacturing, medicare, education, transportation, governmental affairs, and finance debuted during the expo.

On the main forum, industry experts including Gao Wen, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Mei Hong, academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Sun Ninghui, director-general of China Computer Federation, and John Higgins, chairman of Global Digital Foundation shared their insightful views on further enabling AI development.

Currently, SIP, an industrial park that prioritizes AI and digital industries, has gathered more than 1,800 businesses engaged in industrial software, integrated circuit, large models, IT+BT, etc. to seize the emerging opportunities in AI sector for high-tech driven high-quality development.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343544.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580441/AI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ai-expo-opens-in-e-chinas-suzhou-industrial-park-to-bolster-high-tech-growth-drivers-302330945.html

