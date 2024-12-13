Blooming Dale Public Relations: The Laughing Cow Cheese Now Officially Halal-Certified by BPJPH, Reinforcing Trust and Quality for Indonesian Consumers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laughing Cow Cheese is proudly announcing the addition of the Halal certification mark from Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) to its packaging. This esteemed certification reassures consumers of the Bel Group's adherence to Halal standards, as The Laughing Cow products sold in Indonesia have always upheld a commitment to both nutrition and local values. With a century-long legacy of bringing nutritious, enjoyable products to families globally, The Laughing Cow maintains rigorous quality and safety standards, and this certification simply reinforces its dedication to providing trusted food choices for Indonesian consumers.

The Laughing Cow range offers products, including The Laughing Cow Belcube, Creamy Cheese Triangles, Cheez Dippers which are available at both offline retail stores and popular e-commerce platforms. The brand has always met Halal standards by the globally respected Halal Quality Control that is acknowledged by BPJPH as well. This new certification simply adds another layer of assurance for their consumers. The new packaging aligns with Indonesia's recent regulations mandating Halal labelling, offering transparency and assurance to consumers across the country.

"Our goal is to make high-quality, nutritious food accessible and trustworthy for all Indonesian families," said Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager, Bel SouthEast Asia."With over 242 million Muslims, Indonesia has one of the largest Muslim populations in the world. We understand that the halal certification is important for the consumers. All The Laughing Cow products in Indonesia were halal prior to this and now we have the new Halal certificate from BPJPH as well. It is estimated by different surveys that approximately two-thirds of the children population in Indonesia suffer from deficiencies in protein and calcium and The Laughing Cow Cheese is a source of protein and calcium. Through this initiative, Bel Group is reaffirming its corporate vision of "for all, for good," by offering products that enhance family nutrition in Indonesia and demonstrate our commitment to community well-being."

With this move, The Laughing Cow is furthering its commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious products that meet Indonesia's cultural and dietary requirements. A recent study on consumer insights in Indonesia's Halal industry reveals that 93% of respondents consider the Halal logo a crucial factor in their food purchase decisions. With this understanding, our Halal-certified packaging not only meets Government regulations but also emphasizes on what is most important to Indonesian families, by providing accessible, trustworthy products that align with their values.

Bel Group is committed to delivering products that are accessible, healthy and delicious to the consumers. Belcube cheese and other The Laughing Cow products are fortified with these essential nutrients, providing a simple, nutritious solution that supports children's growth and development. Belcube cheese and all other The Laughing Cow cheese provides a nutritious, halal-certified snack made from high-grade ingredients like cow's milk, without vegetable oils, preservatives, or artificial colours.

The Laughing Cow's wide appeal extends to fussy eaters, and research shows that parents often face challenges in providing children with the right nutrients. Cheese provides children with essential nutrients, like protein and calcium, to support healthy growth, strong bones, and overall development. The Laughing Cow cheese is not only delicious but also a practical choice for family meals and snacks, helping children meet daily nutritional needs in a way that's enjoyable and easy to incorporate into various recipes. Belcube cheese's nutritious composition combined with its creamy, delicious taste has also earned several organic endorsements from paediatricians and nutritionists in the country. Along with The Laughing Cow, other Bel brands like Babybel and Kiri cheese brands are also halal certified in Indonesia.

Earlier this year, the brand launched The Laughing Cow Cheez Dippers- a delightful treat of breadsticks and creamy cheese in two exciting flavours- Strawberry and Blueberry! These Cheez Dippers are derived from real fruits and cheese made from cow's milk, making them a healthier snacking choice for children.

With a commitment to quality, trust, and nutrition, The Laughing Cow continues to bring smiles to Indonesian families, ensuring every bite is as nourishing as it is delicious. This additional Halal certification marks another step in Bel Group's mission to make wholesome, delightful food accessible for all. Consumers in Malaysia can find The Laughing Cow's range of products at Aeon, Jaya Grocer, Village Grocer and Lotus, among others.

About Bel Group

Bel Group is a global leader in branded cheese and healthy snacking. With a diverse portfolio that includes The Laughing Cow, Kiri, Babybel, Boursin, Nurishh, Pom'Potes, GoGo squeeZ, and other local brands, Bel achieved €3.6 billion in sales in 2023. Committed to providing healthier and more responsible food, the group employs 10,902 people across 30 production sites and distributes its products to nearly 120 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579785/Bel_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-laughing-cow-cheese-now-officially-halal-certified-by-bpjph-reinforcing-trust-and-quality-for-indonesian-consumers-302330449.html