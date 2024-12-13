Anzeige
13.12.2024
BSLBATT Launches Green Energy Solution Designed for Floor Cleaning Machines

Finanznachrichten News

HUIZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / China's BSLBATTintroduces the B-LFP-24-105FM, B-LFP-24-150FM, and B-LFP-24-205FM, A range of sustainable green motive power solutions designed for clean energy applications such as floor cleaners, polishers, sweepers, etc. These batteries use LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry for higher energy density and improved safety.

????_20241213090848

The Chinese motive power battery manufacturer is making strides in the clean energy sector with the launch of the B-LFP-FM series, which is compatible with Delta-Q charging protocols and serves as an ideal replacement for traditional lead-acid batteries in floor cleaning machines.

????_20241011112526

Why Choose BSLBATT?

The B-LFP-24-105FM features advanced Battery Management System (BMS) technology and incorporates an 8S1P, 2,688 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery module. It provides robust protection against over-discharge, over-charge, over-temperature, over-current, and short-circuits. The battery also supports real-time monitoring and enables 2-hour fast charging.

With a working time 2.5 times longer than that of lead-acid batteries, the B-LFP-24-105FM significantly improves cleaning efficiency, reduces long-term costs, and lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Lead-acid batteries require a fixed 8 hours to fully charge, while LiFePO4 batteries can be charged at any time, making them more efficient and convenient for long-term operation," said Haley, COO of BSLBATT.

BSLBATT FM LiFePO4 VS AGM Batteries

Key Features of the B-LFP-24-105FM

  • Compact Design: Dimensions of 400×325×215 mm for easy installation.

  • Durable Performance: A 5-year warranty and a lifespan exceeding 4,000 cycles at 80% depth of charge and discharge.

  • Certifications: Meets global standards, including UL, CE, IEC, and UN38.3, ensuring reliable performance across various environments.

The B-LFP-FM series is a seamless drop-in replacement for lead-acid batteries, providing a reliable power solution for systems like sweepers, polishers, and washing machines. Protect your property and achieve sustainable operations with BSLBATT.

Media Contact:
BSLBATT
inquiry@bsl-battery.com

https://www.lithium-battery-factory.com/floor-machine-batteries/

SOURCE: BSLBATT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
