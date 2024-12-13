Smaller solar manufacturers have been shuttering production lines, but not at a pace fast enough to return profit margins to healthy territory. InfoLink's Amy Fang considers what lies ahead for PV companies in the near term. From pv magazine print edition 12/24 Economic headwinds and changing policy have seen the global solar market slow during the second half of 2024. Discussion continues to focus on how to alleviate PV oversupply. InfoLink has conservatively predicted 492 GW to 568 GW of solar demand in 2025, but it could be even weaker, possibly falling below the 469 GW to 533 GW expected ...

