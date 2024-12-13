Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRZA | ISIN: US36265D2045 | Ticker-Symbol: 3730
Frankfurt
05.03.24
11:05 Uhr
11,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GEM CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEM CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Igraine Plc - Maiden Exercise of Investment Rights Over GEM Energia

Finanznachrichten News

Igraine Plc - Maiden Exercise of Investment Rights Over GEM Energia

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Igraine plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Maiden Exercise of Investment Rights Over GEM Energia Limited ("GEM Energia")

Igraine plc (AQSE: KING), an investing company focused on the development of battery energy storage and life sciences sectors, is pleased to update its shareholders regarding its exercise of investment rights with GEM Energia.

As announced on 21 October 2024 and further to the announcement of 2 December 2024, Igraine secured the exclusive investment rights over GEM Energia Limited and its Special Purpose Vehicles, including a right of first refusal on all current and future battery storage projects with GEM's portfolio.

Strategic Partnership Signed with BES3 Holdings Ltd ("BES3"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Energy Management Ltd which is 100% owned by GEM Energia.

Igraine has activated its initial funding facility with Vela Technologies plc and has now formalised a binding agreement with BES3, exercising its exclusive investment rights under the collaboration with GEM Energia. This represents a pivotal step in Igraine's strategic expansion into the energy infrastructure sector, leveraging the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions and grid stabilisation technologies.

Both parties have collaborated extensively to align on shared targets and ambitions for 2025 and beyond. This includes the identification of the first strategic site for development.

The first strategic development site is in the Northwest of England, held in BES3. The site, chosen after thorough strategic evaluation, is set to advance to the Ready-to-Build ("RTB") stage. Leading the project will be Andy Brown, a senior member of GEM Energia's team with over 30 years of experience in complex project delivery. His proven expertise ensures the project's robust execution and alignment with Igraine's overarching growth strategy.

Further details about the site will be shared once a grid connection option has been secured. GEM Energia already holds an agreement with the landowner, granting them authority over the site. A considerable amount of pre-planning work has already been undertaken, significantly de-risking the project, making this site as the ideal starting point for the partnership.

The GEM Energia team is now actively engaged in discussions with a Distribution Network Operator and National Grid to secure a grid connection option. Upon securing this, the project will proceed through the planning process to achieve RTB status.

We look forward to providing shareholders with further updates as we progress with this first partnership site between Igraine and GEM Energia.

David Levis, Chief Executive Officer, commented -

"This collaboration between Igraine and GEM Energia marks an exciting milestone in the shared vision for sustainable energy solutions. The selection of our first site together in the North West of England is just the beginning of what we believe will be a highly productive and rewarding journey."

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:

David Levis (Chief Executive Officer)

David@igraineplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Non-Executive Chairman)

Simon@igraineplc.com

Steve Winfield (Non-Executive Director)

Steve@igraineplc.com

Investor relations: info@igraineplc.com

Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.