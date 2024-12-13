Igraine Plc - Maiden Exercise of Investment Rights Over GEM Energia

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

Igraine plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Maiden Exercise of Investment Rights Over GEM Energia Limited ("GEM Energia")

Igraine plc (AQSE: KING), an investing company focused on the development of battery energy storage and life sciences sectors, is pleased to update its shareholders regarding its exercise of investment rights with GEM Energia.

As announced on 21 October 2024 and further to the announcement of 2 December 2024, Igraine secured the exclusive investment rights over GEM Energia Limited and its Special Purpose Vehicles, including a right of first refusal on all current and future battery storage projects with GEM's portfolio.

Strategic Partnership Signed with BES3 Holdings Ltd ("BES3"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Energy Management Ltd which is 100% owned by GEM Energia.

Igraine has activated its initial funding facility with Vela Technologies plc and has now formalised a binding agreement with BES3, exercising its exclusive investment rights under the collaboration with GEM Energia. This represents a pivotal step in Igraine's strategic expansion into the energy infrastructure sector, leveraging the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions and grid stabilisation technologies.

Both parties have collaborated extensively to align on shared targets and ambitions for 2025 and beyond. This includes the identification of the first strategic site for development.

The first strategic development site is in the Northwest of England, held in BES3. The site, chosen after thorough strategic evaluation, is set to advance to the Ready-to-Build ("RTB") stage. Leading the project will be Andy Brown, a senior member of GEM Energia's team with over 30 years of experience in complex project delivery. His proven expertise ensures the project's robust execution and alignment with Igraine's overarching growth strategy.

Further details about the site will be shared once a grid connection option has been secured. GEM Energia already holds an agreement with the landowner, granting them authority over the site. A considerable amount of pre-planning work has already been undertaken, significantly de-risking the project, making this site as the ideal starting point for the partnership.

The GEM Energia team is now actively engaged in discussions with a Distribution Network Operator and National Grid to secure a grid connection option. Upon securing this, the project will proceed through the planning process to achieve RTB status.

We look forward to providing shareholders with further updates as we progress with this first partnership site between Igraine and GEM Energia.

David Levis, Chief Executive Officer, commented -

"This collaboration between Igraine and GEM Energia marks an exciting milestone in the shared vision for sustainable energy solutions. The selection of our first site together in the North West of England is just the beginning of what we believe will be a highly productive and rewarding journey."

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

