



MUMBAI, INDIA, Dec 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SRKay Consulting Group announces the release of its highly anticipated whitepaper, "Strategic Insights for Establishing a GCC in India: A C-Suite Perspective." This comprehensive report provides global corporations with actionable strategies to harness India's unparalleled advantages, including cost efficiency, an innovation-driven workforce, and a supportive regulatory ecosystem.With over 1,700 GCCs employing 1.66 million professionals, India is a global hub for innovation and operational excellence. The whitepaper explores the factors behind India's rapid growth as the premier destination for GCCs, offering businesses a roadmap to long-term success.Key Highlights from the Whitepaper1. Strategic Advantages:- Up to 70% savings on IT talent acquisition costs compared to developed markets.- Regulatory frameworks like 100% FDI and simplified compliance make India an ideal investment choice.2. Technological Innovation:- Investments in AI, machine learning, and RPA are driving India's GCCs toward global leadership in digital transformation.- Adoption of emerging technologies like Digital Twins and generative AI is reshaping industries.3. Diverse GCC Models:- Captive, vendor-managed, and co-sourced models allow businesses to align GCCs with their unique operational goals.4. Case Studies:- Walmart: Leveraging AI in Bengaluru for enhanced supply chain management and customer experience.- AWS: Driving India's digital transformation through multi-billion-dollar investments in Hyderabad.- Goldman Sachs: Balancing financial innovation with community development initiatives.5. Future Trends:- By 2030, India's GCC workforce is projected to grow to 4.5 million, underlining its importance as a global business hub.- Increased focus on R&D, innovation, and sector diversification to drive sustained growth.Expert Insights"India's GCC ecosystem has evolved from a cost-driven model to a value-centric hub for global innovation and transformation. Our whitepaper offers a step-by-step guide for organizations seeking to establish, scale, and innovate in India," said Karunjit Kumar Dhir, CEO, SRKay Consulting GroupWhy Download the Whitepaper?- Discover the top strategic locations in India for GCCs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.- Learn about state-specific incentives and policies that enable seamless market entry.- Explore real-world case studies that showcase how leading companies are leveraging India's resources for global impact.Download the Whitepaper and take the first step toward building a GCC that drives innovation and operational excellence.About SRKay Consulting GroupOperating across eight countries, SRKay Consulting Group specializes in establishing efficient GCCs and offshore entities. With a focus on innovation, regulatory expertise, and operational precision, SRKay empowers businesses to unlock global opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.