A Norwegian-Swedish research group has used multiple linear regression to assess if 128 existing wind power plants in the Nordics could be potentially converted into wind-solar plants with cost-optimal PV capacities and good net present value (NPV) levels. Their modeling could potentially be used in all countries and latitudes. A group of researchers from Norway's Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) and Sweden's Uppsala University has outlined a new strategy to retrofit wind power plants in hybrid wind-solar facilities. "Hybrid solar-wind power plants can be valued differently under different ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...