Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.12.2024 09:34 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Juha Ketola appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Juha Ketola appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing 

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) 
Juha Ketola appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing 
13-Dec-2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13.12.2024 10:02:33 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors 
Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2024 
Juha Ketola appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing 
The Board of Directors of Finnvera plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) Juha Ketola Executive Vice President responsible for 
SME and midcap financing and member of the Management Group at Finnvera as of 1 January 2025. Ketola has acted as 
interim Executive Vice President as of beginning of June 2024. Before this, he has a long career as a regional director 
of Finnvera, most recently in Central Finland. 
"We are happy to have Juha as a member of the Management Group. His experience in a supervisory role, in customer and 
stakeholder work as well as in continuous development of the business operations will support us in achieving our 
challenging goals. Warmest congratulations to Juha and success in his inspirational role as Executive Vice President", 
says CEO Juuso Heinilä. 
Inquiries: 
Tarja Svartström, Director of Communications and HR, tel. +358 40 826 2006 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng 
News Source: Finnvera Oyj 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS1613374559 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      69BL 
Sequence No.:  364911 
EQS News ID:  2050523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2050523&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2024 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.