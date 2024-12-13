DJ Juha Ketola appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing

Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2024 Juha Ketola appointed as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing The Board of Directors of Finnvera plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) Juha Ketola Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing and member of the Management Group at Finnvera as of 1 January 2025. Ketola has acted as interim Executive Vice President as of beginning of June 2024. Before this, he has a long career as a regional director of Finnvera, most recently in Central Finland. "We are happy to have Juha as a member of the Management Group. His experience in a supervisory role, in customer and stakeholder work as well as in continuous development of the business operations will support us in achieving our challenging goals. Warmest congratulations to Juha and success in his inspirational role as Executive Vice President", says CEO Juuso Heinilä. Inquiries: Tarja Svartström, Director of Communications and HR, tel. +358 40 826 2006 About Finnvera Oyj Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng

