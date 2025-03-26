DJ Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: New members to Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: New members to Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board 26-March-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.3.2025 10:20:12 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Decisions of general meeting Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: New members to Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release, 26 March 2025 On 26 March 2025, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting elected Hannu Kemppainen Licentiate of Science (Technology), Director at Business Finland, as a new member of the Board of Directors. Jan Vapaavuori, LL.M., will continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Jan Hjelt, Director General, LL.M. with court training, from the Ministry of Economic Affairs will continue as First Vice Chair and Mikko Spolander, Director General, Lic.Sc. (Econ.), from the Ministry of Finance will continue as Second Vice Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors. Hannu Jaatinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA; Eila Kreivi, M.S.Sc.; Anne Nurminen, Entrepreneur, Elina Piispanen, M.Sc. (Econ.) and Pia Santavirta, CEO, LL.M., will continue as members of the Board. Henrik Vuornos, Member of Parliament; Tatu Knuutila, Economist (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK) and Petri Vuorio, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries) as well as Arja Parkkinen, Development Specialist, representing Finnvera's personnel were elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board as new members. Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, will continue as Chair of the Supervisory Board and Seppo Eskelinen, Member of Parliament, continues as Vice Chair. As members of the Supervisory Board will continue Members of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi, Rami Lehtinen, Aki Lindén, Onni Rostila, Hanna Sarkkinen, Sofia Virta and Ville Väyrynen as well as Hanna-Maija Kiviranta, Vice Chair (Finnish Business School Graduates), Mari Laaksonen, Chair of the Council (Federation of Finnish Enterprises), Kari Luoto, Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief Economist (Finance Finland FFI); Seppo Nevalainen, Economist (the Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK). The term of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board continues until the end of the 2026 ordinary Annual General Meeting. Katja Syvärinen, Director (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions); Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries) and Regional Manager Johanna Reinikainen (Finnvera) will not continue in the Supervisory Board. The Annual General Meeting adopted the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements for the period 1 January-31 December 2024, discharged the company's Supervisory Board, Board of Directors and CEO from liability and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company's result. Ernst & Young Oy was elected as Finnvera's regular auditor, with Miikka Hietala, partner, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor. Further information: Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29,460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi About Finnvera Oyj Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng News Source: Finnvera Oyj =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS1613374559 Category Code: AGM TIDM: 69BL Sequence No.: 380246 EQS News ID: 2106644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

