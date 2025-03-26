Anzeige
26.03.2025
Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: New members to Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

26-March-2025 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
26.3.2025 10:20:12 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Decisions of general meeting 
Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: New members to Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board 
Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release, 26 March 2025 
On 26 March 2025, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting elected Hannu Kemppainen Licentiate of Science (Technology), 
Director at Business Finland, as a new member of the Board of Directors. 
Jan Vapaavuori, LL.M., will continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Jan Hjelt, Director General, LL.M. with 
court training, from the Ministry of Economic Affairs will continue as First Vice Chair and Mikko Spolander, Director 
General, Lic.Sc. (Econ.), from the Ministry of Finance will continue as Second Vice Chair of Finnvera's Board of 
Directors. 
Hannu Jaatinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA; Eila Kreivi, M.S.Sc.; Anne Nurminen, Entrepreneur, Elina Piispanen, M.Sc. (Econ.) 
and Pia Santavirta, CEO, LL.M., will continue as members of the Board. 
Henrik Vuornos, Member of Parliament; Tatu Knuutila, Economist (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK) 
and Petri Vuorio, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries) as well as Arja Parkkinen, Development Specialist, 
representing Finnvera's personnel were elected to Finnvera's Supervisory Board as new members. 
Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, will continue as Chair of the Supervisory Board and Seppo Eskelinen, Member of 
Parliament, continues as Vice Chair. As members of the Supervisory Board will continue Members of Parliament Hilkka 
Kemppi, Rami Lehtinen, Aki Lindén, Onni Rostila, Hanna Sarkkinen, Sofia Virta and Ville Väyrynen as well as Hanna-Maija 
Kiviranta, Vice Chair (Finnish Business School Graduates), Mari Laaksonen, Chair of the Council (Federation of Finnish 
Enterprises), Kari Luoto, Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief 
Economist (Finance Finland FFI); Seppo Nevalainen, Economist (the Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK). 
The term of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board continues until the end of the 2026 ordinary Annual 
General Meeting. 
Katja Syvärinen, Director (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions); Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of 
Finnish Industries) and Regional Manager Johanna Reinikainen (Finnvera) will not continue in the Supervisory Board. 
The Annual General Meeting adopted the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements 
for the period 1 January-31 December 2024, discharged the company's Supervisory Board, Board of Directors and CEO from 
liability and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company's result. 
Ernst & Young Oy was elected as Finnvera's regular auditor, with Miikka Hietala, partner, Authorised Public Accountant, 
as the principal auditor. 
Further information: 
Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29,460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng 
