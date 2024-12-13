Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MOONS (MOONS Community) on December 13, 2024. The MOONS/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/moons_usdt) will be available to users of LBank Exchange by then.

MOONS Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/233542_f384793ad4f94b27_001full.jpg

In 2024, the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve with new projects emerging that challenge traditional financial structures and explore new avenues for decentralized finance. Amidst this rapidly changing landscape, new, innovative tokens are carving out unique niches. Among them is MOONS, a pioneering project designed to address social and environmental challenges by leveraging blockchain technology. By providing a decentralized way to fund social causes, MOONS is positioning itself as a unique player in the crypto space, one that combines the power of blockchain with a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

MOONS: Transforming Crypto Enthusiasm to Tangible and Impactful Social Good Contributions

MOONS is more than just a digital asset; it is a collective effort to fund social projects and address critical global challenges. The cryptocurrency's primary objective is to directly support initiatives that promote social good, whether in the fields of education, sustainability, or social entrepreneurship. MOONS creates a direct link between the token holders and the social entities they aim to support, ensuring that their contributions have an immediate and tangible impact. The project operates with a transparent token distribution model, and its users become agents of social transformation by holding and transacting MOONS tokens. This model not only aims to promote financial inclusivity but also fosters a community of individuals committed to driving positive change.

One of the most unique aspects of MOONS is its explicit social contract. Every transaction made with MOONS generates resources that go directly to supporting social entities and initiatives. This eliminates the inefficiencies associated with traditional financial systems and ensures that the funds are channeled precisely where they are needed most. MOONS aims to deliver where traditional financial institutions often struggle, using the decentralization of blockchain to reach underserved communities and support projects. This is further enhanced by the project's mission to educate, advise, and assist social entrepreneurs, impact investors, and entities working on transformative social and environmental projects. By focusing on sustainable and affordable solutions, MOONS envisions a world where cryptocurrency helps solve global problems.

The MOONS ecosystem operates through a decentralized governance model, where stakeholders have crucial roles in guiding the project's direction and ensuring its long-term success. The token sale begins with a private sale for strategic partners, followed by a public sale on PancakeSwap, allowing the broader community to participate. Once the token is in circulation, MOONS token holders become active participants in decision-making through the Phoenix DAO. This decentralized governance structure empowers holders to vote on proposals related to social initiatives, fund allocation, and project funding. The MOONS Fund, which supports environmental and sustainable business initiatives, plays a central role in this process. Through the Phoenix Launchpad, the fund incubates green tech projects and other ventures focused on sustainability. Proposals for funding new projects are submitted, discussed, and voted on by DAO members, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and in alignment with the mission of global social and environmental transformation. Key stakeholders - including Navigators, Contributors, Token Holders, and Service Providers - collaborate and play their respective roles to drive the project's goals forward, making sure that MOONS continues to fulfill its vision of creating a positive and lasting impact on the world.

MOONS Tokenomics

MOONS' tokenomics model is designed to ensure a sustainable, transparent, and impactful ecosystem. With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, the distribution is as follows: 55% to the foundation, 30% for fundraising, 10% for the team, and 5% for the liquidity pool. A 10% fee is applied to all transactions within the Phoenix Ecosystem. Of this, 5% is redistributed to token holders; another 5% is transferred to the PancakeSwap liquidity pool; 1% is allocated to the PhoenixDAO Environmental Fund; and 1% is burned to mitigate the token's price fluctuation. In addition, a biweekly burn process ensures the liquidity pool is reduced and proceeds are directed toward supporting environmental projects.

Learn More about MOONS:

Website: http://moonscoin.co/

X: https://x.com/MOONScommunity

Whitepaper: https://docs.moonscoin.co/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233542

SOURCE: LBank