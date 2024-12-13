The global chemical company OQ Chemicals has sold its Dutch esters plant in Amsterdam to Perstorp Group as part of a strategic realignment to optimize operational efficiency and drive growth in core business areas.

OQ Chemicals will continue to serve and further grow its functional fluids, lubricants and cosmetic ingredients business from its ester plants in Oberhausen, Germany, and Nanjing, China. OQ Chemicals remains committed to reliably serving its customers, expanding its presence in high-growth markets and applications.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.oq.com.

