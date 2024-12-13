VVR Advances Global Expansion with Finland's EAF Certification and Partnerships in the XR/VR Education Market

- VVR achieves EAF (Education Alliance Finland) Certification following Helsinki Ministry of Education Testbed Program collaboration

- It strengthens presence in global IT education markets, including Japan, Mongolia, and India

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading XR/VR education company, VVR, has received the prestigious educational evaluation certification from the Education Alliance Finland (EAF) for its interactive learning solution, SPODY. Along with a partnership with Japan's Asahi TV, this marks a significant step in VVR's expansion into Europe, North America, and East Asia.

VVR is at the forefront of transforming traditional 2D learning into immersive virtual reality experiences, delivering modern, engaging learning environments that drive innovation in education.

A blend of "SPORTS" and "STUDY," SPODY is a play-based learning solution designed to create engaging, interactive educational experiences for children. Utilizing large screens and XR technology tailored for elementary education, SPODY leverages advanced motion detection technology to accurately track users' movements. This enables interactive content that enhances both physical activity and education.

Through SPODY, students can explore math and language concepts in an engaging and interactive manner, fostering deeper immersion and participation in their learning process.

"SPODY has proven effective in enabling children to learn naturally through play, making it a preferred choice for institutions worldwide," said Young-Hoon Mok CEO of VVR. "We continuously gather feedback from customers in the U.S., Finland, Estonia, Mongolia, Japan, and other countries to refine our products and strengthen their competitiveness in local markets."

Young-Hoon Mok added, "Our collaboration with the Helsinki Ministry of Education through the Testbed Program and the recent EAF certification have established SPODY's competitive edge in Finland. Building on this success, we are forming partnerships in Mongolia, India, and with Japan's Asahi TV to ensure a successful entry into global IT education markets. We look forward to achieving even greater milestones."

To learn more about VVR's play-based learning solution SPODY, visit https://vvr.co.kr/home-eng .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579817/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vvr-advances-global-expansion-with-finlands-eaf-certification-and-partnerships-in-the-xrvr-education-market-302330360.html