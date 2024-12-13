Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE29 | ISIN: IE00BG0HDR01 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VR
Frankfurt
13.12.24
08:04 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGAGE XR HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVR Advances Global Expansion with Finland's EAF Certification and Partnerships in the XR/VR Education Market

Finanznachrichten News

- VVR achieves EAF (Education Alliance Finland) Certification following Helsinki Ministry of Education Testbed Program collaboration

- It strengthens presence in global IT education markets, including Japan, Mongolia, and India

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's leading XR/VR education company, VVR, has received the prestigious educational evaluation certification from the Education Alliance Finland (EAF) for its interactive learning solution, SPODY. Along with a partnership with Japan's Asahi TV, this marks a significant step in VVR's expansion into Europe, North America, and East Asia.

VVR's collaboration with a private kindergarten in Tallinn, Estonia

VVR is at the forefront of transforming traditional 2D learning into immersive virtual reality experiences, delivering modern, engaging learning environments that drive innovation in education.

A blend of "SPORTS" and "STUDY," SPODY is a play-based learning solution designed to create engaging, interactive educational experiences for children. Utilizing large screens and XR technology tailored for elementary education, SPODY leverages advanced motion detection technology to accurately track users' movements. This enables interactive content that enhances both physical activity and education.

Through SPODY, students can explore math and language concepts in an engaging and interactive manner, fostering deeper immersion and participation in their learning process.

"SPODY has proven effective in enabling children to learn naturally through play, making it a preferred choice for institutions worldwide," said Young-Hoon Mok CEO of VVR. "We continuously gather feedback from customers in the U.S., Finland, Estonia, Mongolia, Japan, and other countries to refine our products and strengthen their competitiveness in local markets."

Young-Hoon Mok added, "Our collaboration with the Helsinki Ministry of Education through the Testbed Program and the recent EAF certification have established SPODY's competitive edge in Finland. Building on this success, we are forming partnerships in Mongolia, India, and with Japan's Asahi TV to ensure a successful entry into global IT education markets. We look forward to achieving even greater milestones."

To learn more about VVR's play-based learning solution SPODY, visit https://vvr.co.kr/home-eng.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579817/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vvr-advances-global-expansion-with-finlands-eaf-certification-and-partnerships-in-the-xrvr-education-market-302330360.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.