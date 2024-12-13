Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO") has approved the Company to be licensed as a registered Gaming Related-Supplier (the "Supplier License") under the Gaming Control Act in the Province of Ontario.

This significant achievement allows Jackpot Digital to enter one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing regulated gaming markets in North America. The Supplier License authorizes Jackpot Digital to supply its electronic table games to Ontario's gaming venues, including casinos and other regulated gaming facilities.

Jackpot Digital's flagship product, the Jackpot Blitz® electronic table game system, offers a modern, dealerless, player-friendly solution that integrates traditional multiplayer poker games with cutting-edge digital technology. The Supplier License will enable the Company to offer its innovative gaming solutions to operators throughout Ontario, driving new revenue opportunities and enhancing player experiences.

"Receiving AGCO's approval is a major milestone," said Jake Kalpakian, the CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This approval provides us with the opportunity to offer our top-tier electronic gaming systems to operators throughout all of Ontario, positioning us for further growth in one of the world's most robust gaming markets. We are excited to bring our innovative products to Ontario's gaming community and continue our commitment to providing exciting, technology-driven entertainment experiences."

Jackpot Digital has attracted interest from casinos across the Province, and intends to immediately engage with gaming operators, exploring strategic partnerships to introduce its products to the Ontario market.

The Company has additional licensing applications underway in several jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

For more information on Jackpot Digital and its suite of gaming products, please visit the Company's website: www.jackpotdigital.com

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading developer and provider of electronic gaming solutions, with a focus on electronic table games and casino systems. The Company designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative gaming technologies that enhance the gaming experience for both players and operators. Jackpot Digital's products include its flagship Jackpot Blitz® electronic table games and its related software solutions, which have been installed in numerous gaming establishments worldwide.

