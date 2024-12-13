Spanish company Grenergy says the 105 batteries that will complete the first phase of the Oasis de Atacama solar and storage project have arrived at the Chilean port of Iquique. The project, to be developed over seven phases, is set to have a total storage capacity of 11 GWh alongside 2 GW of photovoltaics. From pv magazine LatAm Spanish independent power producer Grenergy has announced 105 BYD batteries have arrived at the Chilean port of Iquique to complete the first phase of the Oasis de Atacama solar and storage project. The Chipol Guangan cargo ship, arriving from Dachan, China, has docked ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...