Waaree Energies says it has agreed to support IIT Bombay in creating an advanced fabrication and characterization setup to develop high-efficiency perovskite solar cells. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies, India's largest manufacturer of PV modules, has announced a strategic corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with IIT Bombay to advance research and development in solar perovskite cells. Under the partnership, Waaree Energies and IIT Bombay will jointly work on creation of an advanced fabrication and characterization setup for high-efficiency perovskite solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...