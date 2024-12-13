Tech Show London: Is Learning About AI Your New Year's Resolution?

UNDERSTANDING AI: A NEW ERA OF OPPORTUNITY AND UNCERTAINTY FOR PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES IN 2025

OVER 12 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE UK PLAN TO LEARN ABOUT AI AS THEIR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION

30%[1] OF THOSE WHO HAVE YET TO ENGAGE WITH AI FEEL THEY RISK FALLING BEHIND PROFESSIONALLY OR ACADEMICALLY IF THEY DON'T START LEARNING BY 2025

46%1 AGREE THAT AI WILL FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORM OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH TECHNOLOGY

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / As we move into 2025, the conversation around Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve. New consumer research commissioned by the leading tech event for business leaders in the UK, Tech Show London reveals that over 12 million UK consumers plan to make learning AI a New Year's resolution for 2025. This growing interest in mastering AI signals a shift towards greater understanding and engagement with the technology that is increasingly shaping our lives.

Nearly half of those surveyed (46%1) agree that AI will fundamentally transform our relationship with technology-echoing a claim made by Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella about the transformative potential of AI.

Will I be left behind?

30%1 of those who have yet to engage with AI feel they risk falling behind professionally or academically if they don't start learning by 2025, with this increasing to 39% of 25-34s and decreasing to 24% of over 55s. This highlights a pivotal moment: as AI advances, the concern about being left behind is growing more urgent.

Do we really understand AI and its impact on our daily lives?

According to the new consumer research, 22% of people claim they don't engage with AI at all in a typical week, yet many are unknowingly using it in their daily lives. A closer look at tech habits shows that 60% of people engage with search engines, 39% use online/mobile apps, and 29% interact with smart devices-all of which rely on AI technologies.

Despite frequent use, many people still approach AI with confusion or caution. In fact, 41%1 of people admit to feeling more concerned than excited about it. Younger generations, however, are more enthusiastic: only 37%1 of those aged 25-34 express concern, while 45%1 report using AI more this year than ever before.

Interestingly, 28%1 of people say they feel a need to "master AI" in 2025, with this figure rising to 37%1 among 25-34-year-olds. As a result, learning about AI is becoming a common New Year's resolution: 23%1 of people (28%1 men, 18%1 women) plan to focus on mastering AI in the year ahead.

The AI generational divide

The shift towards embracing AI appears to reveal a generational divide. Younger adults aged 25 to 35 are at the forefront, whilst older generations remain more cautious, only 15%1 of those over 55 reported increased AI usage this year.

AI and cyber security: what to expect in 2025

With 2025 just around the corner, experts predict significant changes in the world of cyber security. AI's ability to both create and mitigate security threats will be a central focus of conversations in the tech world. One key trend emerging for the coming year is the integration of AI in threat detection and response. AI is becoming an essential tool in identifying and neutralising sophisticated cyber-attacks in real time.

However, with AI's growing influence in the cyber security space, there are concerns about new vulnerabilities. "As AI becomes more embedded in security infrastructure, the risk of AI-driven cyber-attacks increase," says Jake Moore, cyber security expert. "In 2025, businesses must ensure they're not only utilising AI to protect data but also securing their systems against AI-based threats."

Tech Show London 2025 will be the perfect platform to explore these issues in-depth, bringing together innovators, cyber security experts, and industry leaders to discuss the future of technology. The event will explore both the opportunities AI offers and the challenges it presents in areas like data privacy, ethics, and security.

Conclusion: seizing the opportunity amid uncertainty

As AI continues to shape the future of work, education, and daily life, embracing uncertainty and understanding the evolving tech landscape will be key to staying ahead. Tech Show London 2025 is not only an opportunity to dive deeper into the world of AI but also to understand how businesses can leverage innovative technologies to thrive amid uncertainty.

"We are entering a transformative period in which embracing new technologies-and understanding their implications-is essential," says Moore. "At Tech Show London, we'll take a critical look at how AI can drive both innovation and disruption, ensuring that organisations are prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Tech Show London 2025 will be held at Excel London, bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and technology enthusiasts for an unforgettable exploration of the future of AI, cyber security, and digital innovation.

"AI is undeniably reshaping industries, but with its growing adoption comes significant concerns, especially around data security. We must be mindful of the potential risks and ensure that cyber defence systems evolve to meet these new challenges. 2025 will be a pivotal year for understanding AI's full potential whilst maintaining robust security measures." Jake Moore, Cyber Security Expert.

"As we look ahead to 2025, it's clear that AI is not just a buzzword-it's a critical technology that will impact how we work, learn, and interact with the world around us. At Tech Show London, we'll be bringing together leaders and innovators from across the tech sector to explore both the exciting opportunities and the challenges AI presents. This research reflects how many people are realising the importance of understanding AI, and we are excited to help equip them for this transformative journey." Simon Press, Portfolio Director at Tech Show London.

About Tech Show London

Tech Show London is the UK's leading technology event, bringing together global experts, innovators, and pioneers from the fields of AI, cyber security, and digital transformation. The event offers a platform to discover the latest in tech trends, explore emerging technologies, and connect with key industry leaders.

The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 2000 UK Respondents (16+). The data was collected between 29.11.2024 - 02.12.2024. Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Opinion Matters is also a member of the British Polling Council

[1] Combining answer options "Strongly agree" and "Somewhat agree"

SOURCE: Tech Show London

