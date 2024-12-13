Taoyuan, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - The Nanotechnology Catalysis Research Centre (NANOCAT), University of Malaya, is proud to announce that Associate Professor Dr. Lai Chin Wei has been named the sole Malaysian recipient of the prestigious Junior Chamber International: Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World (JCI TOYP) 2024 award. This recognition, presented during the JCI World Congress in Taoyuan, Taiwan, celebrates Dr. Lai's remarkable contributions to academic leadership and innovative research in nanotechnology.

Recognizing Global Excellence

The JCI TOYP program honours outstanding young individuals aged 18 to 40 who excel in their fields and embody JCI's mission of creating positive change. Each year, 10 exceptional leaders are selected from over 120 countries for their dedication, passion, and commitment to making a global impact. Until now more than 300 individuals from 57 countries have received this TOYP award, including John F. Kennedy, Henry Kissinger, Elvis Presley and Jackie Chan.

"This recognition is a testament to my years of dedication to academic research and development," said Dr. Lai. "It is a humbling experience to share the stage with so many inspiring leaders. This honour inspires me to further push the boundaries of nanotechnology research and contribute to global sustainability."

Driving Sustainable Solutions through Photocatalysis

Dr. Lai's pioneering research in photocatalysis technology aligns with NANOCAT's mission to advance sustainable and impactful innovation. Photocatalysis, a process that utilizes light energy to drive chemical reactions, addresses critical environmental challenges, such as indoor air and water purification, sustainable energy production, and pollution management.

"Dr. Lai's achievements exemplify NANOCAT's dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry," said Prof. Dr. Mohd Rafie Bin Johan, Director of NANOCAT. "This global recognition affirms the impact of our research and inspires us to continue driving technological advancements for a sustainable future."

Dr. Lai's work focuses on developing cost-effective photocatalysis nanomaterials with applications in removing industrial pollutants, creating self-cleaning surfaces, and producing clean energy. His technologies proved vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning international awards for their contributions to sterilization and environmental health.

Celebrating Milestones in Excellence

Dr. Lai has consistently been recognized among the world's leading researchers, earning a place in Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists list for five consecutive years. His accolades include the APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research, and Education (ASPIRE) 2023 and National Young Scientist Award 2019 by The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC).

At the organizational level, NANOCAT has been recognized for its transformative contributions to green chemistry and sustainable environmental solutions. As a High Centre of Excellence (HiCoE), it continues to foster groundbreaking research, drive innovation, and cultivate global collaborations to address critical environmental and societal challenges.

About Nanotechnology Catalysis Research Centre (NANOCAT):

The Nanotechnology Catalysis Research Centre (NANOCAT) at the University of Malaya is a leading research institution dedicated to advancing innovations in nanotechnology and catalysis especially in the niece area of green chemistry for sustainable environment. It focuses on addressing global challenges such as environmental sustainability and energy efficiency through cutting-edge research in photocatalysis, green chemistry, and nanomaterials.

By fostering collaborations across academia, industry, and government, NANOCAT translates scientific discovery into practical solutions for industries like air purification, wastewater management, renewable energy, and pollution control. With a vision to create a sustainable future, NANOCAT is at the forefront of impactful, real-world innovation.

