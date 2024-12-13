EQT Exeter acquires two UK warehouses in Milton Keynes and Dartford

Transaction comprises two fully-leased, strategically located logistics assets in Milton Keynes and Dartford, totaling approximately 650,000 square feet

This acquisition reinforces EQT Exeter's commitment to investing in well-located, high-quality logistics properties that address occupier demand

The assets align with EQT Exeter's value-add investment strategy, including lease-up initiatives and sustainability enhancements to future-proof the properties

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Exeter, a leading global real estate investment manager, today announced that the EQT Exeter European Logistics Value Fund IV ("EQT Exeter") has acquired two prime logistics properties in Milton Keynes and Dartford from M&G Real Estate. The total transaction price is in excess of GBP 100 million.

In Milton Keynes, the 320,000 square foot warehouse is 100% let to DS Smith Corrugated Packaging while the Dartford asset totals 334,000 square feet fully let to Asda Stores. These key South East logistics hubs offer excellent access to major transportation networks, supporting critical regional distribution operations and fulfilling EQT Exeter's focus on high-demand logistics markets fueled by robust e-commerce growth and evolving supply chain needs.

Additionally, the transaction aligns with EQT Exeter's value creation investment strategy via energy efficiency upgrades which will contribute to decarbonization and compliance with future regulatory standards, delivering long-term value for stakeholders.

Jonathan Mackie, Director of UK Acquisitions and Leasing at EQT Exeter, said: "We are excited to add these two high-quality logistics assets to our portfolio. Their strategic locations attract robust big box occupier profiles proving the critical nature of these UK logistics submarkets. EQT Exeter's operational expertise and focus on sustainability will aim to unlock further potential for these properties, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of our occupiers and investors alike."

EQT Exeter was advised by ACRE Capital Real Estate (commercial), Charles Russell Speechlys (legal), Epsilon Environmental (environmental) and Black Cat Consultancy (tech).

