DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BIOSENIC S.A. BT1 BE0974280126 BAW/UFN
|10:37
|XFRA BT1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILBIOSENIC S.A. BT1
|28.10.
|BioSenic provides third quarter 2024 Business Update
BioSenic provides third quarter 2024 Business Update BioSenic is actively seeking one or more new assets through a merger or acquisition process Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, October 28, 2024
|07.10.
|BioSenic S.A.: Transparency notification received from ABO Infinium Americas OpCo LTD.
|30.09.
|BioSenic announces that it has started to look for new assets, the securing of its financing for the coming months by means of an amendment to its convertible bond contract, a change to the composition of its board of directors
PRIVILEGED INFORMATION Biosenic and Global Tech Opportunities 15 ("GTO 15") have entered into an amendment to the convertible bonds ("CB") agreement securing a further EUR 1.5 million of the programme
|30.09.
|BioSenic reports half year 2024 results
REGULATED INFORMATIONThe interim financial report is prepared in accordance with article 13 of the Royal Decree on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated
|BIOSENIC SA
|0,011
|0,00 %