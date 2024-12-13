Scientists have designed a greenhouse system that involves a battery energy storage system, hydrogen production and storage, as well as a semi-transparent PV array. The system was optimized for maximal net present value and minimal dependency on the grid. A research team led by scientists from Turkey's Final International University has developed a self-powering greenhouse that utilizes a semi-transparent PV (STPV) system, a battery energy storage system (BESS) for short-term energy storage, and hydrogen for long-term storage. The size of the proposed system was optimized to maximize net present ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...