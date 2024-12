Powernaut's software balances local generation from decentralized devices such as solar panels, batteries, and heat pumps with the needs of the power grid. Belgian renewable software startup Powernaut has raised €2. 4 million ($2. 5 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Berlin-based Revent, with participation from several other big European VC firms. London's Seedcamp, Antwerp's Pitchdrive, and Brussels' Syndicate One joined Revent to back Powernaut, which is headquartered in Ghent. Powernaut makes software to integrate decentralized devices, such as solar panels, electric vehicles (EV), ...

