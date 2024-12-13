The German research institute said it is currently exploring three copper metallization methods: Screen printing, FlexTrail printing and rotary printing. The proposed technology is reportedly compatible with either TOPCon or heterojunction bottom cells. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany are developing copper metallization technology to avoid using silver in perovskite-silicon tandem devices. "In brief, we will develop a perovskite-silicon tandem device using printed copper instead of silver. The exclusive FlexTrail printing technique ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...