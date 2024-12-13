A group of researchers have carried out a techno-economic analysis of three revamping strategies for an operating photovoltaic power plant in southeast Spain. They found the highest production value by installed power is obtained when both the modules and inverters are replaced. From pv magazine Spain A group of scientists from Spain's University of Castilla-La Mancha have carried out a techno-economic analysis of three revamping strategies in an operational photovoltaic power plant located in the southeast of Spain. The research, Solar PV power plant revamping: Technical and economic analysis ...

