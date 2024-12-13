51Talk Online Education Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE American: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Gross billings [1] for the third quarter of 2024 were US$19.8 million, an 80.7% growth from the third quarter of 2023.





for the third quarter of 2024 were US$19.8 million, an 80.7% growth from the third quarter of 2023. Net revenues were US$14.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 79.4% increase from the third quarter of 2023.





The number of quarterly active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 65,700 in the third quarter of 2024, representing an 82.5% increase from the third quarter of 2023.

Key Financial and Operating Data For the three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

Y-o-Y

2023

2024

Change











Net Revenues (in US$ millions) 7.8

14.0

79.4 % Gross Margin 76.3 %

78.7 %

2.4 percentage

points Gross Billings (in US$ millions) 10.9

19.8

80.7 %











Active students with attended lesson consumption[2]

(in thousands) 36.0

65.7

82.5 %













[1] Gross billings for a specific period, which is one of the Company's key operating data, are defined as the total amount of cash received and receivable from third party payment platforms for the sale of course packages and services in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in the same period. The gross billings data included herein was from the Company's business system and converted with quarterly corresponding exchange rate, which may result in differences with bank records. [2] An "active student with attended lesson consumption" for a given period refers to a student who attended at least one paid lesson, excluding those students who only attended paid live broadcasting lessons or trial lessons.

"Our growth momentum has been well sustained into the third quarter, with gross billings once again surpassing our earlier guidance. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to maintain our growth momentum going forward. We are committed to our localization strategies around the world, while actively pursuing opportunities to extend service offerings with supplementary products for our existing students," stated Jack Jiajia Huang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 51Talk.

"Furthermore, we would highlight that in our commitment to sustainable growth, we have successfully maintained an upward trajectory in our operating cash flow in the past two quarters. This is evidenced by the improvement in our cash balance over the quarter, and we anticipate that this positive trend will continue in the coming periods."

"The acceleration of AI adoption, across our group has become a significant driver this quarter. We have observed improvements in lead conversion rates, tutor management, and student classroom experiences, all powered by AI. Our deep understanding of customer needs, combined with the strategic implementation of AI technologies, aligns with our objective of becoming a globally leading EdTech company," Jack Jiajia Huang concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Margin

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were US$14.0 million, a 79.4% increase from US$7.8 million for the same quarter last year. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 65,700 in the third quarter of 2024, a 82.5% increase from 36,000 for the same quarter last year.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2024 was US$3.0 million, a 60.7% increase from US$1.9 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in total service fees paid to teachers, mainly resulting from an increased number of paid lessons.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was US$11.1 million, an 85.3% increase from US$6.0 million for the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 78.7%, compared with 76.3% for the same quarter last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$11.8 million, a 20.6% increase from US$9.8 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$8.2 million, an 18.3% increase from US$6.9 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to higher sales personnel costs related to increases in the number of sales and marketing personnel. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$8.1 million, an 18.5% increase from US$6.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$0.8 million, a 3.3% decrease from US$0.9 million for the same quarter last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$0.8 million, a 1.7% decrease from US$0.8 million for the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$2.8 million, a 38.6% increase from US$2.0 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher general and administrative personnel costs. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$2.7 million, a 42.9% increase from US$1.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Loss from Operations

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.8 million, compared with operating loss of US$3.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.6 million, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of US$3.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Net Loss Attributable to the Company's Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.6 million, compared with net loss of US$3.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of US$3.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.002, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of US$0.01 for the same quarter last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.001, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$0.01 for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.11, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of US$0.68 for the same quarter last year. Each ADS represents 60 Class A ordinary shares.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.07, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$0.64 for the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and time deposits of US$25.6 million, compared with US$23.4 million as of December 31, 2023.

The Company had advances from students[3] of US$39.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with US$27.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

[3] "Advances from students" is defined as the amount of obligation to transfer goods or service to students or business partners for which consideration has been received from students in advance. The deposits from students are also presented in the total amount of "advances from students."

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects net gross billings to be between $20.5 million and $21.0 million, which would represent a sequential growth of 3.7% to 6.2%.

The foregoing outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)















As of







Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,









2023

2024









US$

US$

















ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

21,298

22,186





Time deposits

2,091

3,437





Inventory

-

31





Prepaid expenses and other current

assets

6,394

11,020



Total current assets

29,783

36,674



















Non-current assets













Property and equipment, net

138

222





Intangible assets, net

92

83





Right-of-use assets

723

1,449





Deferred tax assets

72

70





Other non-current assets

348

427



Total non-current assets

1,373

2,251



















Total assets

31,156

38,925











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

DEFICITS





Current liabilities













Advances from students

27,214

39,698





Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

6,189

7,116





Amounts due to related parties

4,077

3,131





Lease liabilities

590

810





Taxes payable

1,060

802



Total current liabilities

39,130

51,557



















Non-current liabilities













Lease liabilities

41

404





Other non-current liabilities

176

299



Total non-current liabilities

217

703



















Total liabilities

39,347

52,260

















Total shareholders' deficits

(8,340)

(13,676)



Noncontrolling interests

149

341



Total deficits

(8,191)

(13,335)

















Total liabilities and shareholders'

deficits

31,156

38,925



51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024



US$

US$

US$

US$

US$ Net revenues

7,828

10,960

14,047

19,640

34,453 Cost of revenues

(1,858)

(2,400)

(2,985)

(4,454)

(7,513) Gross profit

5,970

8,560

11,062

15,186

26,940 Operating expenses



















Sales and marketing expenses

(6,905)

(7,335)

(8,171)

(16,455)

(23,234) Product development expenses

(868)

(851)

(839)

(2,224)

(2,635) General and administrative expenses

(2,048)

(2,789)

(2,838)

(5,860)

(8,216) Total operating expenses

(9,821)

(10,975)

(11,848)

(24,539)

(34,085) Loss from operations

(3,851)

(2,415)

(786)

(9,353)

(7,145) Interest income

29

63

57

98

202 Other (expenses)/income, net

(43)

1,131

130

(163)

1,402 Loss before income tax benefit/(expenses)

(3,865)

(1,221)

(599)

(9,418)

(5,541) Income tax benefit/(expenses)

1

(41)

(51)

53

(114) Net loss

(3,864)

(1,262)

(650)

(9,365)

(5,655) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

-

(15)

(17)

-

(51) Net loss attributable to the Company's

ordinary shareholders

(3,864)

(1,247)

(633)

(9,365)

(5,604)





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share

341,725,689

346,701,530

347,705,165

340,473,316

346,515,235

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024



US$

US$

US$

US$

US$





















Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

















Basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.03)

(0.02) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

















Basic and diluted

(0.68)

(0.22)

(0.11)

(1.65)

(0.97)





















Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:























Sales and marketing expenses

(33)

(31)

(27)

(118)

(87) Product development expenses

(44)

(24)

(29)

(134)

(86) General and administrative expenses

(166)

(180)

(149)

(412)

(554)

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended For the nine months ended





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,





2023

2024

2024

2023

2024





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$























Sales and marketing expenses

(6,905)

(7,335)

(8,171)

(16,455)

(23,234) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(33)

(31)

(27)

(118)

(87) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

(6,872)

(7,304)

(8,144)

(16,337)

(23,147)























Product development expenses

(868)

(851)

(839)

(2,224)

(2,635) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(44)

(24)

(29)

(134)

(86) Non-GAAP product development

expenses

(824)

(827)

(810)

(2,090)

(2,549)























General and administrative expenses

(2,048)

(2,789)

(2,838)

(5,860)

(8,216) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(166)

(180)

(149)

(412)

(554) Non-GAAP general and administrative

expenses

(1,882)

(2,609)

(2,689)

(5,448)

(7,662)























Operating expenses

(9,821)

(10,975)

(11,848)

(24,539)

(34,085) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(243)

(235)

(205)

(664)

(727) Non-GAAP operating expenses

(9,578)

(10,740)

(11,643)

(23,875)

(33,358)























Loss from operations

(3,851)

(2,415)

(786)

(9,353)

(7,145) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(243)

(235)

(205)

(664)

(727) Non-GAAP loss from operations

(3,608)

(2,180)

(581)

(8,689)

(6,418)

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024



US$

US$

US$

US$

US$





















Income tax benefit/(expenses)

1

(41)

(51)

53

(114) Less: Tax impact of Share-based compensation

expenses

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP income tax benefit/(expenses)

1

(41)

(51)

53

(114)





















Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary

shareholders

(3,864)

(1,247)

(633)

(9,365)

(5,604) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(243)

(235)

(205)

(664)

(727) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the

Company's ordinary shareholders

(3,621)

(1,012)

(428)

(8,701)

(4,877)





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used

in computing basic and diluted loss per share

341,725,689

346,701,530

347,705,165

340,473,316

346,515,235









































Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and Diluted

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.03)

(0.01)





















Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and Diluted

(0.64)

(0.18)

(0.07)

(1.53)

(0.84)

