Planisware enters the index SBF 120

Planisware enters the SBF 120 index

Paris, France, 13 December, 2024 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, is pleased to announce it is entering the SBF 120 index.

Following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris' indices, the Euronext Paris Indices Expert Committee decided to include Planisware in one of the key indices of the Paris stock exchange, composed of the 120 largest stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

Seven months after the company's successful IPO, being included in this benchmark index is the result of a stock market performance driven by investor confidence. It also constitutes an important new phase for Planisware, which will be able to benefit from the positive effects of an enhanced visibility.

This decision will take effect from 20 December 2024.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Benoit d'Amécourt

benoit.damecourt@planisware.com

+33 6 75 51 41 47

Media: Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon

planisware@brunswickgroup.com

+33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With more than 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving more than 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW").