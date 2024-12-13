Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40B0L | ISIN: FR001400PFU4 | Ticker-Symbol: Z421
Tradegate
13.12.24
10:52 Uhr
27,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,74 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLANISWARE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLANISWARE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,20013:26
27,00027,20013:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Planisware enters the index SBF 120

Finanznachrichten News

Planisware enters the SBF 120 index

Paris, France, 13 December, 2024 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, is pleased to announce it is entering the SBF 120 index.

Following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris' indices, the Euronext Paris Indices Expert Committee decided to include Planisware in one of the key indices of the Paris stock exchange, composed of the 120 largest stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

Seven months after the company's successful IPO, being included in this benchmark index is the result of a stock market performance driven by investor confidence. It also constitutes an important new phase for Planisware, which will be able to benefit from the positive effects of an enhanced visibility.

This decision will take effect from 20 December 2024.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Benoit d'Amécourt
benoit.damecourt@planisware.com
+33 6 75 51 41 47

Media: Brunswick Group
Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon
planisware@brunswickgroup.com
+33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With more than 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving more than 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW").

For more information, visit https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on: LinkedIn and X.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.