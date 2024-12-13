Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024

WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Tradegate
12.12.24
14:19 Uhr
68,10 Euro
+0,15
+0,22 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 08:36 Uhr
Jyske Bank accepts fine

Jyske Bank has accepted a fine of just below DKK 24m for during the period from March 2010 to September 2021 not having complied with the requirements of the Danish Act on Measures to Prevent Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism with respect to customer due diligence procedures and duty of inspection on 35 clients with mortgage loans in Southern Europe.

The portfolio in question is a small liquidation portfolio at Jyske Bank's Keyplan Mortgage unit, and the loans were established before 2012. The customers in question only have a mortgage and are making repayments on it, and they do not have access to payment accounts or other products in Jyske Bank.

"We immediately addressed the specific shortcomings in the handling of the mortgage loans when they became known. In general, we have a strong and comprehensive focus on the combating of financial crime and money laundering", says Peter Schleidt, Managing Director, Jyske Bank.

"Throughout the process, we have cooperated with the Danish Special Crime Unit, and we are pleased that the case is now closed", concludes Peter Schleidt.

Jyske Bank has no further comments.


Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
