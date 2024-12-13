Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 11:54 Uhr
Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research & Design Institute: Digitalization achieves remarkable results again! The first ICQCC international gold award!

Finanznachrichten News

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 49th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from November 12 to 13, Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research & Design Institute won the highest honor of the event, the international gold award. This is the company's first time to receive this honor.

The company fully applies the concepts of digital design and process reengineering. It's innovative achievement of effectively shortening the modeling time of three-dimensional models, reducing the time of design iterations, and improving design quality and efficiency finally stood out in the fierce competition with more than 1,900 groups from 12 countries and regions around the world.

The company's digital application QC group has always been committed to the top-level planning, overall management, and development and construction of digital design, and given full play to the leading role of design in the digital transformation of nuclear power, providing a solid guarantee for digital construction, digital operation and maintenance, and digital delivery, and making every effort to improve innovation ability and the effectiveness of digital transformation and development.

In the future, the company will continue to deepen digital transformation, improve professional skills, generate new quality productive forces, and fully meet the needs of digital transformation and development in the nuclear power industry chain, injecting new vitality and impetus into the global nuclear power cause and its digital transformation, and contributing to promoting economic and social development.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digitalization-achieves-remarkable-results-again-the-first-icqcc-international-gold-award-302331248.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
