Belgian Software Company Itineris Accelerates Expansion in the U.S.

3 contracts signed, including one with Dallas, the ninth largest city in the country.

Itineris, a global leader in innovative SaaS solutions for utilities, has recently secured three new contracts in the United States. Dallas, the ninth largest city in the country, is one of the three new customers. Additionally, De Watergroep, the largest drinking water company in Flanders (Belgium), has extended its partnership with Itineris by five years.

Dallas partners with Itineris to modernize its IT landscape

With Itineris' software, Dallas Water Utilities (DWU), located in Texas, aims to modernize its business processes and enhance services for the 2.6 million residents of Dallas and 27 surrounding cities. DWU delivers more than 150 billion gallons of water annually through an extensive network of more than 5,000 miles of pipelines.

Following an intensive evaluation process, DWU selected Itineris-headquartered in Ghent, Belgium and supported by their U.S. division in Atlanta, GA-and its cloud-based software solution, UMAX. UMAX will replace outdated systems for meter readings, billing, and water management, and will also include a brand-new customer portal.

The contract spans 10 years.Following previous successful implementations in cities such as New York City; Boston; Baltimore; Tallahassee, Florida; and Lansing, Michigan; this marks the second-largest contract for Itineris in North America.

Two additional major contracts secured in the U.S.

Itineris has also recently signed contracts with Gwinnett County Water, serving 270,000 water customers in Georgia, and Arizona Water Utilities, its first investor-owned utility (IOU) customer, heralding the company's entrance into a new market segment.

Largest drinking water company in Flanders extends partnership

Alongside its successes in the U.S., Itineris has extended its collaboration with De Watergroep-the largest drinking water company in Flanders, Belgium-by at least five years. This partnership, which began in 2007, highlights the strong relationship and mutual trust between the two companies.

"Our software solution, UMAX, has become the reference solution in the U.S. utility market, and we are extremely proud of that," said Edgard Vermeersch, CEO of Itineris. "Welcoming three new customers in the U.S.-including the renowned utility company Dallas Water Utilities-demonstrates that our innovative technology, customer-centric approach, and proven track record are resonating throughout the market. We are also very pleased that De Watergroep has reaffirmed its long-standing trust in us. Our investments in the platform and the introduction of new solutions that support the energy transition have proven to be a great success. We are also seeing strong interest across Europe. We have built a powerful platform that supports our customers in modernizing their operations in a rapidly changing landscape."

SOURCE: Itineris

View the original press release on accesswire.com