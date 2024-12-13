AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Officer of the Company, Stewart Bailey, has dealt in securities of the Company.
Name of Executive Officer
Stewart Bailey
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
12 December 2024
Nature of transaction
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP)
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities
34,311
Price per security
Nil
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
The shares received by Stewart Bailey have been sold as detailed below:
Name of Executive Officer
Stewart Bailey
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
12 December 2024
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares in part to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
34,311
Price per security
R470.15
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R16,131,316.65
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Contacts:
Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com
Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com