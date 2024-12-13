AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Officer of the Company, Stewart Bailey, has dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Officer Stewart Bailey Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 12 December 2024 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plans (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 34,311 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

The shares received by Stewart Bailey have been sold as detailed below:

Name of Executive Officer Stewart Bailey Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 12 December 2024 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares in part to fund tax liability in relation to DSP awards Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 34,311 Price per security R470.15 Value of transaction (excluding fees) R16,131,316.65 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

