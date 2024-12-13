Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRLX | ISIN: US68373M1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 2V8
Tradegate
13.12.24
12:08 Uhr
19,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,52 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,00019,20012:44
19,00019,30012:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 12:34 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taizhou Mei Lanfang Art Center: A Classic Revival: A rendezvous with Peking Opera and Kunqu across Time and Space on the 130th Anniversary of Mei's birth

Finanznachrichten News

TAIZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its delicate and melodious aria, and graceful and elegant movements, Kunqu Opera, born in the waterside town of Kunshan in Jiangnan, has become one of the treasured gems of Chinese opera. Kunqu not only embodies the profound cultural heritage of China but also serves as a bridge connecting ancient and modern arts. 2024 marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Recently, the grand exhibition Radiance of Mei's Art -- Commemorating the 130th Birthday of Mei Lanfang unfolded at the Kunshan Theatre and Opera Museum, offering a multi-dimensional and immersive display of Mei's deep connection to Kunqu Opera.

Poster of short videos Honoring Mei Lanfang, A Classic Revival

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The exhibition features magnificent costumes, precious performance photos, aged playbills, and so on. Each artifact reveals the cultural significance and enduring spirit of Mei Lanfang school's contribution to the arts of Peking Opera and Kunqu.

Among the exhibits, a particularly striking piece is a costume worn by Mei Lanfang in the 1920s and 1930s during his performance of the Kunqu opera "Dream in the Deserted Garden". The costume is intricately embroidered with ten groups of floral and bird patterns, with gradient-colored threads depicting Buddhist temples and flying birds, symbolizing "the flourishing of spring" and "eternity." As a globally renowned master of Peking Opera and Kunqu, Mei Lanfang performed over 30 Kunqu plays, with "Dream in the Deserted Garden" being his longest-running and most accomplished Kunqu production.

In addition to the offline exhibition, art enthusiasts of Peking Opera and Kunqu can also enjoy a series of bilingual short videos Honoring Mei Lanfang, A Classic Revival on the "China Culture & Art" Facebook and YouTube platform. These videos allow viewers to "virtually" experience the masterpieces throughout Mei Lanfang's career. In the video series, young actors from Taizhou Mei Lanfang Art Center reproduce Mei's classic plays on the stage and opera excerpts during his visit to America, integrating with local cultural landmarks and opera elements in Taizhou, which aims to show that the new generation of Peking opera performers in Taizhou follow in the footsteps of Mei, the great arts master, admire his noble character, as well as sketch the inheritance and promotion of Mei Lanfang school, or "the art style of Mei", and the forging of a core cultural brand among the young in Taizhou.

Source: Taizhou Mei Lanfang Art Center


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.