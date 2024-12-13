Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024
eGain Corporation: eGain Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform for service, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center. Published on December 11, 2024, the report evaluated 12 vendors who satisfied inclusion requirements, based on 15 criteria.

Powered by Conversational and Generative AI and built on a trusted knowledge foundation, the eGain Customer Engagement Suite (https://www.egain.com/products/) is an award-winning solution for digital-first, omnichannel engagement. It comprises three capability-rich hubs-AI Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/ai-knowledge-hub/), Conversation Hub (https://www.egain.com/conversation-hub/), and Analytics Hub (https://www.egain.com/products/analytics/)-built on a composable experience platform.

"We are pleased to be named a Visionary in the Gartner report," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Our clients value market-leading innovation, most recently with the eGain AI Agent (https://www.egain.com/company/news/press-releases/egain-announces-game-changing-enhancements-to-its-ai-knowledge-platform-at-solve-24/) launch, and easy consumption models such as Innovation in 30 Days (https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/) and SafeSwitch (https://www.egain.com/egain-safeswitch/)."

Gartner clients can click here (https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/6006703?ref=hp-wylo&toggle=1&viewType=Full) to access the report.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eGain
eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Media Contact
Press@egain.com


