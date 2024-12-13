Input Output: Hydra Demonstrates Cardano's Scalability by Achieving 1 Million Transactions per Second

CARDANO'S HYDRA REDEFINES BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY WITH 1 MILLION TPS DURING THE HYDRA DOOM TOURNAMENT QUALIFIER ROUND

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Last week, Input Output unveiled its $100,000 Hydra Doom Tournament to showcase the capabilities of Cardano's cutting-edge scaling solution, Hydra. The online gaming qualifier round achieved a historic and unprecedented milestone-reaching 1 million transactions per second (TPS) on a global scale using Cardano's Hydra, setting a groundbreaking benchmark for blockchain technology. This achievement represents a significant leap in blockchain scalability, demonstrating Hydra's transformative potential to redefine the future of decentralized systems.

The qualifiers, which gathered thousands of concurrent players, provided a live demonstration of Hydra's Layer 2 scalability solution in action. Participants engaged in fast-paced, dynamic gameplay against AI bots, with every interaction processed seamlessly and at lightning speed. The results validated Hydra's low-latency and high-throughput capabilities, setting a new benchmark for blockchain performance.

Redefining Blockchain Technology Hydra is a Layer 2 scalability solution designed for the Cardano blockchain. By leveraging Hydra Heads-an innovative state channel protocol-Cardano can achieve uncapped transaction throughput without compromising security or decentralization. The achievement of 1 million TPS demonstrates Hydra's readiness for real-world applications that demand both speed and scalability, such as gaming, finance, and global payments.

The Road Ahead: Semi-Finals and Finals in Las Vegas Following the success of the qualifier, the semi-finals continue with an online regional PvP death match between December 8-18th. With 50k USDM in prizes at stake, all eyes will be on the Hydra Doom Tournament finals, set to take place on January 24, 2025 at the Hyper X Arena in Las Vegas. The finals will bring together the top players from various regions to compete in a live death match in true esports style.

A Milestone for Gaming and Blockchain "The Hydra Doom Tournament is more than just a gaming event; it's a proof of concept for what blockchain technology can achieve," said Trym Bruset, Product Manager at Input Output. "Reaching 1 million TPS is a testament to Cardano's ability to innovate and scale, opening the door for blockchain-based applications at an unprecedented level."

As blockchain continues to push the boundaries of technology, Hydra stands as a beacon of innovation. With this milestone, Cardano cements its place as a leader in decentralized systems, poised to drive adoption across industries.

For more information about the Hydra Doom Tournament and Cardano's groundbreaking technology, visit: https://hydra.family/head-protocol/

About Input Output

Founded in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood, Input Output is one of the world's leading blockchain infrastructure research and engineering companies. Fully decentralized remote working organization committed to the highest principles of academic rigor and evidence-based software development. The company builds high-assurance blockchain infrastructure solutions for the public, private sector, and government clients. It is also the driving force behind the decentralized and smart contract platform, Cardano, as well as the upcoming Midnight blockchain. For more information, please visit https://iohk.io

