China Power Construction Corp. (PowerChina) says it has concluded the largest procurement tender in solar industry history, involving 51 GW of PV modules and 51 GW of inverters. The tender results, published on Nov. 13, set a new record for scale and industry involvement. PowerChina has announced the results of the largest procurement tender in solar industry history, involving 51 GW of PV modules and 51 GW of inverters. The PV module procurement round was divided into three categories: 12 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules for self-owned projects, 36 GW of TOPCon modules for ...

