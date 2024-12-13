A trifecta of cutting-edge products debuted at Hithium's second Eco Day event held in Beijing on Thursday. From ESS News Chinese energy storage specialist Hithium has used its annual Eco Day event to unveil a trio of innovative products: a 6. 25MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), a specialized sodium-ion battery for utility-scale energy storage, and an installation-free home microgrid system. On Thursday, Hithium introduced its 8Pack+ full-scenarios high-capacity energy storage platform. The manufacturer said its five key advantages include high-capacity, standardization, platformization, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...