Frequency Exchange Corp.: NIKKI's Efficacy in Overcoming Lyme Disease to be Presented at 2024 Leap into Health Conference

Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ)(OTC PINK:FRECF), a company focused on the global commercialization of its proprietary "NIKKI" Wearable Wellness Technology, is pleased to announce Founder & CEO Stephen Davis will be presenting at the 2024 Quantum Leap Into Health Conference alongside Dr. Keith Pyne, DC, about NIKKI's efficacy in overcoming Lyme Disease.

Dr Pyne's Story: Overcoming Lyme Disease with NIKKI Wellness Technology

Dr. Keith Pyne, DC is a renowned medical advisor to professional sports organizations including the MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL, as well as Olympic and collegiate athletic teams. Currently, Dr. Pyne is medical consultant to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the 2020 and 2024 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dr Pyne was a medical consultant for the 2019 NBA Championship Team, the Toronto Raptors, and was Chairman of the Medical Board from 2015 - 2019 for 2019 World Series Winners, the Washington Nationals. Dr. Pyne's methodology for helping athletes achieve peak performance is focused on a holistic approach that encompasses biomechanics and kinetics. He is also the founder of the PMotion, a predictive technology platform that helps athletes optimize physical performance.

In 2017, suffering from a variety of health symptoms and having confirmed through clinical testing that he was a carrier of Lyme disease, Dr. Pyne was introduced to NIKKI wearable Wellness Technology. Over the next 10 months, Dr. Pyne used NIKKI's Lyme Program as instructed, and re-tested periodically, monitoring his symptoms and noting that they appeared to be diminishing along with a reduction in the markers for Lyme disease. On May 17, 2018, he was astonished to find that his final test showed the markers for Lyme disease had been completely eradicated from his system. He has since become an advocate for NIKKI Wellness Technology, and joined the Company's Board in 2019.

About NIKKI Wellness Technology

NIKKI is a personal frequency-emitting device that is worn on the wrist to facilitate cell communication to optimize health outcomes. Originally developed to help sufferers of Lyme Disease improve their symptoms, NIKKI also offers a suite of frequency-enhanced Wellness Programs for everyday wellbeing. In third-party quality of life testing over an eight-week period, 90% of test subjects who wore NIKKI as instructed reported improved overall wellness including better sleep, reduced pain, less anxiety and greater energy.

The NIKKI Affiliate Program for Doctors

Frequency Exchange Founder & CEO Stephen Davis will be joining Dr. Pyne onstage at the Leap Into Health Conference to present Dr. Pyne's clinical results after using NIKKI's Lyme Program, and to discuss the intersection of frequency therapy and bioenergetics in holistic health.

The Quantum Leap Into Health Conference is a gathering of doctors and health practitioners specializing in the field of natural and holistic health, taking place December 13-15, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Frequency Exchange will be showcasing NIKKI at its booth and demonstrating how the device works to health practitioners, as well as promoting the NIKKI Affiliate Program to doctors and health practitioners who wish to prescribe the product to patients.

About Frequency Exchange Corp.

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange Corp., throughits wholly owned subsidiary FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica") is focused on the global commercialization of "NIKKI", a Wellness Technology device delivering frequency-enhanced Wellness Programs. NIKKI was initially developed to deliver a specialized Lyme support program designed to help people struggling with Lyme disease. Today, NIKKI also delivers Wellness Programs to assist with issues including sleep, pain, energy, immunity, and more. Learn more at frequencyexchangecorp.com.

About NIKKI Wellness Technology:

NIKKI delivers Wellness Programs to restore and improve communication in the network of trillions of cells that make up the human body. Strong cell communication is essential to good health. Health can be disrupted by physical, mental and emotional trauma. For example, poor sleep can be a symptom of pain, stress, and fatigue stemming from poor cell communication. NIKKI delivers specific frequencies into the body for the purpose of restoring proper cell function. Categories of Wellness Programs continue to grow. NIKKI Wellness Technology combined with frequency-based Wellness Programs is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology. In third-party quality-of-life testing over an eight-week period, NIKKI was proven to provide an unprecedented level of benefits ranging from better sleep and reduced pain to less anxiety and greater energy, with 90% of the test subjects experiencing improvement in overall wellness. Learn more at: www.WeAreNikki.com.

"NIKKI" simply means "Victor of the People" bringing wellness programs to all walks of life.

