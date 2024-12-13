Tethys Oil AB: Tethys Oil has divested its interest in Lithuania

Tethys Oil has today divested its entire direct and indirect holding of interests in Lithuania.

As a result of the sale, Tethys Oil has no remaining interests in Lithuania. No financial effect is expected from the divestment.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00

Petter Hjertstedt, CFO, phone +46 8 505 947 00

ir@tethysoil.com

Tethys Oil AB (publ)

