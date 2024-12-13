The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism: "Spice Up Your Culinary Journey: Experience the Bold Flavors of Indonesia in the UK"

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia Spice Up The World (ISUTW) arrives in the UK, bringing the vibrant flavours of Indonesia's gastronomy to an international audience. Spearheaded by Wonderful Indonesia of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, this initiative unites government entities, businesses, and local communities in a collaborative celebration of the nation's rich cultural heritage. With Indonesia's status as The Mother of Spices, this programme highlights the country's leadership in spice and flavor.

With its six signature spices-pepper, nutmeg, clove, ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla-Indonesia has earned its title as the spice capital of the world. Through the *Indonesia Spice Up The World* initiative, the country is sharing its rich gastronomic heritage on the global stage, educating consumers about these spices and showcasing iconic dishes like gado-gado, soto ayam, nasi goreng, sate ayam, and rendang. This campaign is spreading the vibrant flavors of Indonesia far beyond London, inviting people worldwide to savor the essence of Indonesian culture.

To raise awareness in the UK, celebrated Indonesian chef Rahel Stephanie (Spoons) and Chef Pino hosted a lunch at Toba London, the acclaimed Indonesian restaurant off Piccadilly Circus. Toba London and Rahel Stephanie have been at the forefront of Indonesian cuisine in the capital, encouraging diners to immerse themselves in traditional dishes crafted with authenticity and passion.

Rahel says: 'With over seventeen thousand islands, the breadth of diversity in the world's largest archipelago is mind-blowing and naturally reflected in the nation's cuisine, yet much of it is overlooked. Through cooking, my mission extends far beyond a tasty menu. To me, cooking Indonesian dishes serves as a way of reclaiming, decolonizing, and celebrating the foods of my heritage'.

Not only Rahel, but the lunch also attracted prominent UK food and lifestyle influencers. More than 25 influencers and media came to the scrumptious lunch held by Wonderful Indonesia to spice up London.

His Excellency Mr. Desra Percaya, P.hd Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the International Maritime Organization, explained that "This global campaign launched by the government highlights Indonesia's rich culinary heritage and spice industry with two key goals: increasing the export value of Indonesian spices and seasonings up to $2bn. Second, establishing 4,000 Indonesian restaurants worldwide. And of course in the UK, we are very proud of the increase we have seen here."

Wonderful Indonesia also conducted the Spice Up Your Trip competition, offering an unforgettable all-inclusive journey to the breathtaking Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara. This stunning province is not only a paradise for travelers but also the setting of Women from Rote Island, Indonesia's official submission for the 97th Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The lucky winner will be revealed on Wonderful Indonesia's Instagram story. A heartfelt congratulations to the winner!

