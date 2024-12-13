Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - The Recreational Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) is excited to announce the endorsement of Lee Whitwell, #1 ranked Senior Pro Pickleball Player.

This partnership will strengthen RPPA's mission to unite communities and promote the growth of recreational pickleball across the nation. With Whitwell's support, RPPA looks forward to inspiring players of all levels and fostering a vibrant pickleball community that celebrates the sport.

Whitwell's endorsement comes as RPPA experiences rapid growth since its launch in August 2024. The association is establishing itself as a comprehensive platform for recreational pickleball players, offering connections, coaching, training, play organization, gear discounts, and travel benefits.

"The amateur recreational space is phenomenal," said Whitwell. "When I saw what the RPPA was doing and their mission, I knew I had to be a part of it. Pickleball should not be all about pro players. Rec Play is the heart and soul of this sport, and we need to make sure that we continue to help these communities thrive."

RPPA's platform allows players to create profiles, meet fellow enthusiasts, and organize events ranging from practice sessions and tournaments to book clubs and happy hours. The association also offers an exclusive travel club with significant discounts, making it easier for members to connect with pickleball communities nationwide.

Elena Saris, Founder of RPPA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to have Lee Whitwell's endorsement. We cannot imagine a better champion for our organization. She embodies the love of the game. Her long-time support of grassroots pickleball is inspiring and her joy for the sport is evident in everything she does."

The association distinguishes itself by focusing on recreational players, who make up the vast majority of the pickleball community. With over 30 million players in the United States alone, RPPA aims to cater to those who play for the love of the game, regardless of skill level or age.

Key features of the RPPA platform include:

A member directory and messaging platform for nationwide connections

A searchable national and local pickleball event calendar

Coaching and fitness videos for all skill levels

The first-ever Pickleball Business Vendor Directory

Play scheduling, a coaching platform, and discussion forums

RPPA plans to leverage technology to enhance the pickleball experience, partnering with strategic allies to facilitate tournament creation and coaching opportunities without additional fees for players or coaches.

Looking to the future, RPPA envisions recreational pickleball as a national and international inclusive space where players of all ages can enjoy competitive, fun, and healthy games. The association aims to be the go-to platform for recreational players seeking connections, skill improvement, fitness, shopping, travel, and play opportunities.

To promote the health and social benefits of recreational pickleball, RPPA plans to organize pop-up events throughout the country and partner with non-profit organizations committed to bringing pickleball to underserved communities.

About RPPA:

The Recreational Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) is dedicated to celebrating recreational pickleball and fostering the amazing communities this sport creates. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pasadena, California, RPPA provides a comprehensive platform for pickleball enthusiasts to connect, learn, and play. For more information, visit www.Rppa.org.

