SURPRISE: Checo Perez Surprises Oracle Red Bull Racing Team with PATRÓN EL ALTO Gifting

JALISCO, Mecixo, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just ahead of the holidays, Formula 1 Mexican racing icon Checo Perez surprised the entire Oracle Red Bull Racing team by showing up at the ORBR headquarters in Milton Keynes, U.K. with the ultimate holiday gift; the soon-to-be-released prestige tequila PATRÓN EL ALTO.

Driving up in a festive PATRÓN EL ALTO wrapped truck, Checo delivered 2,000 bottles of the incredibly smooth, luxurious PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila, to each and every ORBR employee as a holiday surprise and toast to their 20th season. This unforgettable gesture isn't just a holiday gift - it's also a tribute to the close-knit relationship between Checo and his team, as well as his pride for his Mexican roots celebrating with the number-one super-premium tequila in the world, PATRÓN. The delivery happened as the company was gathered to take their annual end-of-year team holiday photo and sparked a joyous toast of PATRÓN EL ALTO once delivered.

About the surprise gifting, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver, Checo Perez, shared:

"This time of year is incredibly meaningful for me. Not only is it a time to celebrate with familia, but this year feels even more special as the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team reaches its milestone 20th season and Max Verstappen just clinched his fourth Drivers' Championship. To mark the occasion, I wanted to do something unforgettable for my racing familia.

"During our end-of-year team holiday photo, I surprised everyone by rolling up with the PATRÓN truck, and the look on their faces was priceless! There was so much joy and excitement in the air as we toasted with the incredibly smooth PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila, celebrating a phenomenal season. It was a moment filled with laughter and pride, and of course - PATRÓN Tequila!"

As the ORBR team celebrates its 20th season and Max Verstappen's fourth Formula 1 Drivers' Championship win, PATRÓN EL ALTO was proud to join ORBR driver Checo Perez as he toasted the holiday season with his team. PATRÓN is the official global spirits partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, and a longtime partner of Checo Pérez.

About PATRÓN Tequila:

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com/en-gb . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance - as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

