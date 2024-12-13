DataZapp.com Revolutionizes Marketing Data with Advanced AI and Machine Learning

DataZapp.com, a leading marketing data provider, has expanded its offerings with AI, LLM and machine learning (ML) models, delivering smarter, more effective solutions for targeted Marketing campaigns.

In Q4 2024, DataZapp's ML team analyzed millions of records, including voter and political donor data, to develop predictive models for "Party Leaning" and political donations. These datasets, detailing donors to Democratic and Republican campaigns, candidates, and PACs, were leveraged successfully during the 2024 election cycle and are now available upon request. Soon, DataZapp plans to integrate these insights into its online platform, enabling seamless access for campaigns and organizations.

Predictive Pre-Market Home Sellers:

Datazapp uses advanced AI to predict homeowners likely to sell their properties within 90 days, 120 days, or up to a year. Our predictive model is built on insights from millions of past home sales and evaluates over 30 demographic and property characteristics.

Get ahead by connecting with these potential sellers - before they list their homes with a realtor or on Zillow!

Machine Learning Model-Identified Solar Prospects:

The company is also advancing its capabilities in the home improvement and solar verticals. By analyzing building permit data across 20 territories, DataZapp has created models that identify high-propensity homeowners for solar, roofing, and other improvement projects. These models aim to boost campaign performance by enhancing call connectivity, email engagement, and response rates.

What's Next?

DataZapp is poised to revolutionize its platform by integrating ML-driven propensity data for the home improvement, solar and real estate verticals, enabling customers to purchase targeted homeowner data or enhance their own datasets with predictive indicators. This innovation promises to boost response rates, improve conversion metrics, and maximize ROI for marketing campaigns. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, DataZapp continues to invest in advanced technologies, including machine learning, generative AI, and large language models (LLMs), to enhance data collection, cleaning, and hygiene. These efforts aim to deliver higher match rates, more accurate datasets, and a seamless, user-friendly platform experience.

About DataZapp

DataZapp.com is a comprehensive marketing platform offering data append, audience-building, and demographic enrichment services. With a focus on data accuracy and cutting-edge technology, DataZapp empowers businesses to achieve smarter, more impactful marketing strategies.

DataZapp.com is a comprehensive marketing platform specializing in:

Email Append Services : Enhance your customer lists with verified email addresses.

Political Data Solutions : Access detailed voter and political donor insights for targeted outreach.

B2C Consumer Data: Build custom consumer lists with demographic and behavioral targeting.

To learn more, visit www.datazapp.com .

