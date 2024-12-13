Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DataZapp.com Revolutionizes Marketing Data with Advanced AI and Machine Learning

Finanznachrichten News

DataZapp.com, a leading marketing data provider, has expanded its offerings with AI, LLM and machine learning (ML) models, delivering smarter, more effective solutions for targeted Marketing campaigns.

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / DataZapp.com, a leading marketing data platform, has expanded its offerings with cutting-edge AI and machine learning (ML) models, delivering smarter, more effective solutions for targeted campaigns.

In Q4 2024, DataZapp's ML team analyzed millions of records, including voter and political donor data, to develop predictive models for "Party Leaning" and political donations. These datasets, detailing donors to Democratic and Republican campaigns, candidates, and PACs, were leveraged successfully during the 2024 election cycle and are now available upon request. Soon, DataZapp plans to integrate these insights into its online platform, enabling seamless access for campaigns and organizations.

Predictive Pre-Market Home Sellers:

Datazapp uses advanced AI to predict homeowners likely to sell their properties within 90 days, 120 days, or up to a year. Our predictive model is built on insights from millions of past home sales and evaluates over 30 demographic and property characteristics.

Get ahead by connecting with these potential sellers - before they list their homes with a realtor or on Zillow!

Machine Learning Model-Identified Solar Prospects:

The company is also advancing its capabilities in the home improvement and solar verticals. By analyzing building permit data across 20 territories, DataZapp has created models that identify high-propensity homeowners for solar, roofing, and other improvement projects. These models aim to boost campaign performance by enhancing call connectivity, email engagement, and response rates.

What's Next?

DataZapp is poised to revolutionize its platform by integrating ML-driven propensity data for the home improvement, solar and real estate verticals, enabling customers to purchase targeted homeowner data or enhance their own datasets with predictive indicators. This innovation promises to boost response rates, improve conversion metrics, and maximize ROI for marketing campaigns. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, DataZapp continues to invest in advanced technologies, including machine learning, generative AI, and large language models (LLMs), to enhance data collection, cleaning, and hygiene. These efforts aim to deliver higher match rates, more accurate datasets, and a seamless, user-friendly platform experience.

About DataZapp

DataZapp.com is a comprehensive marketing platform offering data append, audience-building, and demographic enrichment services. With a focus on data accuracy and cutting-edge technology, DataZapp empowers businesses to achieve smarter, more impactful marketing strategies.

DataZapp.com is a comprehensive marketing platform specializing in:

  • Email Append Services: Enhance your customer lists with verified email addresses.

  • Political Data Solutions: Access detailed voter and political donor insights for targeted outreach.

  • B2C Consumer Data: Build custom consumer lists with demographic and behavioral targeting.

To learn more, visit www.datazapp.com.

Contact Information

Nirav Patel
PR
info@datazapp.com

.

SOURCE: Datazapp.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.