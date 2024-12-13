Affinity Whole Health: How Popular Weight Loss Drugs Are Reshaping Holiday Feasts

Dr. Michael Koehler, Medical Director at Affinity Whole Health, offers tips ahead of the holiday season.

VALLEY VIEW, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / As we approach the 2024 holiday season, a new trend is emerging at dinner tables across America: more leftovers. The culprit? The rising popularity of GLP-1 weight loss treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound. These medications, initially developed for diabetes management, have become a game-changer in the battle against obesity. But what does this mean for our cherished holiday traditions?

Understanding GLP-1 Medications

Before we dive into the holiday impact, let's briefly explore how these medications work. GLP-1 medications mimic a natural hormone in our body that regulates appetite and digestion. Here's a simple breakdown:

Appetite Control: These drugs slow down the emptying of the stomach, making you feel full for longer periods. Brain Signaling: They interact with the brain's appetite control center, reducing hunger signals. Blood Sugar Regulation: By stimulating insulin release and reducing glucagon (a hormone that raises blood sugar), they help stabilize blood sugar levels. Metabolic Effects: Some studies suggest they may increase the body's energy expenditure, potentially boosting metabolism.

The result? People using these medications often experience significant reductions in hunger and food cravings, leading to easier weight loss and maintenance.

The Impact On Holiday Hosting

The good news for hosts is that there's no need to drastically change your holiday meal planning. Hosts don't need to make special accommodations for friends and family members using these medications. In fact, attempting to do so might create unnecessary discomfort, as many individuals prefer to keep their use of these medications private.

Patients using these medications can still enjoy the foods they love. They're just unlikely to go back for a second plate. So, if hosts want to make any adjustments, it's simply to have some extra Tupperware on hand. Given the rising popularity of these drugs, you will likely see a bit more leftovers than in previous years.

Tips for Those on GLP-1 Medications

For individuals taking GLP-1 treatments, the holidays don't have to be a source of anxiety. Here are some tips to navigate the festive season:

Prioritize protein: Focus on quality proteins over carb-heavy dishes. The good news is that these medications often reduce cravings for unhealthy foods, making meats and vegetables more appealing. Savor smaller portions: Enjoy your favorite dishes, but in moderation. The medication helps you feel satisfied with less. Stick to your medication schedule: Maintain your regular dosing. Do not try to manipulate your medication schedule ahead of holiday gatherings, as that could lead to unwanted side effects.

A New Perspective on Holiday Celebrations

The rise of GLP-1 treatments is reshaping more than just our plates - these medications help people stay healthier during the holidays without feeling deprived or tortured. It's not about completely avoiding certain foods, but rather about naturally making better choices.

They allow patients to focus more on other aspects of the holidays. Instead of being overly focused on food, individuals can engage more fully in conversations, play games with kids, and truly enjoy quality time with family.

At Affinity Whole Health, we pride ourselves on offering a comprehensive, personalized approach to weight management. Our treatment plans often combine GLP-1 agonist medications with hormone therapy, tailored to each patient's unique needs.

This holiday season, let's celebrate the progress we've made in health and medicine. And let's be thankful for the leftovers - they're a sign of our evolving understanding of health and nutrition, allowing us to feel good in our bodies while fully embracing the joy of the season and the warmth of those we love.

