Epomaker Inc: Unlock Ultimate Customization With the 60% Layout Keyboard - the Epomaker Hack 59

Designed for high performance and quality, the Epomaker Hack 59 keyboard is now officially available.

This compact keyboard offers not only a sleek, 60% design but also powerful QMK/VIA customization features. With its refined design and innovative features, the Epomaker Hack 59 is set to become the new favorite among keyboard enthusiasts.

Compact Layout for Efficient Typing

The Epomaker Hack 59 features a 60% layout with 59 keys, eliminating the numeric keypad and function row found in traditional full-sized keyboards. This design saves valuable desk space while maintaining essential functions. Its design perfectly suits modern-day needs, especially for users who need portability without compromising functionality. Through key combinations, users can easily access number keys, function keys, and common shortcuts, ensuring high-efficiency typing.

Customizable Settings with QMK/VIA Support

The Epomaker Hack 59 supports QMK and VIA, offering unrivaled customization options. Users can adjust the key's function, create macros, and even design specific workflows tailored to their needs. This level of personalization is especially valuable for programmers, designers, and keyboard enthusiasts who crave a more efficient and optimized typing setup.

Thoughtful Design for Enhanced Comfort

The Epomaker Hack 59 is also meticulously designed with user comfort in mind. It utilizes a Gasket Mount structure, which isolates the typing plate from the rest of the keyboard to reduce vibrations and noise. The keyboard is further equipped with multiple layers of sound-dampening materials, such as foam and rubber pads, which significantly minimize typing noise, providing softer, more pleasant keystroke feedback.

In addition, the Epomaker Hack 59 features south-facing RGB lighting. Each key features its own RGB LED, allowing you to easily adjust the lighting effects, brightness, speed, as well as color saturation, and hue with simple key combinations, creating a dynamic atmosphere that enhances both work and play.

3000mAh Battery and Tri-Mode Connectivity

It comes with a powerful 3000mAh battery, designed to deliver long-lasting performance and eliminate the worry of frequent recharging. In addition, it supports three convenient connection options: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired. This allows you to seamlessly switch between wireless freedom and wired stability, depending on your needs.

Price and Availability

This keyboard not only offers powerful features but also enhances the typing experience with its thoughtfully designed structure and lighting effects, providing users with an efficient and comfortable experience for all types of use. The product is now available for purchase at a special launch price of $69.99.

About us:

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. Our company is heavily dedicated to our community-without their feedback and suggestions, this keyboard would have not been a reality.

