Gorilla Technology Interview to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRRR) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, December 14, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interview in its entirety at: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/grrr_access

In the exclusive interview, Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, and Bruce Bower, interim-CFO, appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Gorilla Technology's strategic vision and recent advancements, including its innovative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and growth initiatives targeting high-demand markets. The interview highlights the company's strong position in leveraging cutting-edge technology to address critical security challenges globally, as well as its focus on scaling operations through key partnerships and acquisitions. Investors will gain insights into Gorilla Technology's competitive advantages, financial strategy, and the significant market opportunities driving its long-term value proposition.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

