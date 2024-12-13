Employer Branding Institute: "2024 DEI Employer Awards" Winners and "2024 Top 100 DEI Employer" List Announced

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the "2024 DEl Employer® Awards" hosted by the Employer Branding lnstitute, a leading employer brand communication organization, have been officially announced in China. This year's awards involved a comprehensive evaluation of companies across 10 key categories, 21 dimensions, and 103 indicators in their DEl practices. Ultimately, the following outstanding companies stood out from the competition, earning recognition as exemplary employers in diversity, equity, and inclusion. On August 26, "2024 DEl Employer@ Awards" award ceremony proudly sponsored by the premium spirits brand Remy Cointreau, was held in grand style in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China. Additionally, the "2024 Top 100 DEl Employer®" list was officially released on November 20, 2024.

The "2024 DEI Employer® Awards" and the "2024 Top 100 DEI Employer®" list adhere to the principle of identifying the "Best DEI Employers",aiming to honor companies that have achieved remarkable success in the fields of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Over the 8 months application process, the award received applications from 542 well-known domestic and international companies, including Mercedes-Benz, HSBC China, Linde Greater China, Sanofi, Bayer China, L'Oréal (China), Mondelez China, Marriott International, Miniso, Eaton China, and so on. Spanning over 50 countries and regions across 97 industries, these companies submitted a remarkable 35,673 application materials for consideration. The awards spotlight leading companies in the Chinese market that excel in innovative, systematic, and comprehensive DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practices, creating meaningful impacts both internally and externally.

Now in its second year, the DEI Employer® Awards and Top 100 DEI Employers® selection aim to deepen the integration of DEI principles within companies in China. Leveraging scientific methodologies, advanced tools, and rigorous standards, the initiative seeks to establish industry-leading benchmarks that inspire and guide other organizations in the market. The Employer Branding Institute's research team conducted benchmark studies on 3,871 companies using data from the DEI database platform. They also performed in-depth analyses of 542 applicant companies. Following this meticulous process, 100 outstanding organizations were recognized for their exceptional DEI strategies and execution.

The announcement of the "2024 DEI Employer® Awards" marks a significant step for companies in advancing DEI initiatives, reflecting their commitment to innovation and growth amid a challenging market environment. The "2024 DEI Employer® Awards" not only provides organizations with a clear understanding of their investments and progress in DEI but also helps to meet the growing compliance and transparency demands of global regulation. By doing so, the awards empower organizations to build their core competencies and influence in DEI while enhancing the brand visibility of the award-winning employers. In May 2024, the Employer Branding Institute Partnered with China Chengxin Certification (Shenzhen) Co., LTD (CCXC), a leading credit rating and certification institution, to officially launch the ISO 30415 (Human Resource Management-Diversity and Inclusion) certification project in the HR field. This initiative aims to help Chinese enterprises align with international standards in diversity and inclusion within human resources management.

News From: Employer Branding Institute

The Employer Branding Institute is a leading employer brand research institution, bringing together leading figures and human resources experts in the field of global employer branding. The Employer Branding Institute has more than 2,000 members, including more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies. Employer Branding Institute is a joint brand of HRflag and Wild Theory.

Media Contact:

Ocean Fu

ocean.fu@ebwings.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580571/DEI__4_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-dei-employer-awards-winners-and-2024-top-100-dei-employer-list-announced-302331362.html