Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
13.12.2024 15:12 Uhr
LONDON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Rising Women in Crypto Awards, recognising the incredible contributions of women driving innovation and change in the crypto and blockchain industries.

Wirex Announces the Winners of the 2024 Rising Women in Crypto Awards

This year's awards, supported by media partner BeInCrypto, celebrated women from across the globe who are making waves in their fields. Winners were chosen through a combination of public voting and evaluations by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

2024 Rising Women in Crypto Awards Winners

  • Best Blockchain Developer: Courtney Jensen, Ecosystem Engineer at Solana Foundation
  • Best Crypto Journalist: Carina Schuster, Editorial Contributor at Forbes Business Development Council
  • Best NFT Creator: Amrita Sethi, NFT Artist at Art by Amrita
  • Best Founder: Dina Sam'an, Co-Founder & Managing Director at CoinMENA
  • Best Crypto Marketer: Julie Lee, Director of Marketing at Injective Labs
  • Best Crypto Influencer: Lavinia Osbourne, Founder of Women in Blockchain Talks
  • Best Crypto Compliance Expert: Liat Shetret, Director of Global Policy & Regulation at Elliptic
  • Best Web3 UX/UI Designer: Sinlin Yeo, Founder of Web3 UX Community

Thank You to Our Community and Judges

Wirex would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted and supported this initiative. A special thanks to our expert jury, who brought their insights and experience to the selection process:

  • Alena Afanaseva, Founder & CEO at BeInCrypto
  • Alexandra Overgaag, Founder & CEO of Thrilld Labs
  • Elo Gimenez, Global PR Director at Consensys
  • Kara Howard, Founder of SI<3>
  • Malak Albaw, Chief Investment Officer at AstroMust
  • Maria Magenes, VP Strategy at Hype Partners
  • Tove Andersson, Entrepreneur, Executive, and Community Builder at KryptoGäris & Bitchcoin
  • Olga Yaroshevsky, Managing Director at AIBC
  • Simone Maini, CEO at Elliptic

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "These awards not only celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in blockchain and crypto but also underline the importance of diversity in building a truly innovative industry. At Wirex, we're proud to support initiatives that empower underrepresented voices and foster a more inclusive future for fintech."

"We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional women who are shaping the future of blockchain and crypto," said Diana Velychko, PR & Communications Manager and Campaign Coordinator for the Rising Women in Crypto Awards at Wirex. "Their work continues to inspire and drive positive change in the industry."

The awards, presented annually by Wirex, aim to celebrate and amplify the voices of women making a difference in the world of blockchain and crypto. This initiative highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in driving the future of the industry.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580915/Wirex.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5074894/Wirex_Logo.jpg

Wirex_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-announces-the-winners-of-the-2024-rising-women-in-crypto-awards-302331368.html

