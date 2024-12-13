Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advise that Mr. Dato' Lim Khong Soon (Mr. Lim) has informed the Board that he will step down from the role of Chair of Besra. Mr Lim will remain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Mr Lim recognises that the Company's growth, development, and future success will be best served if the Company is fronted by a dynamic, experienced, and independent mining executive who will play the crucial role of Non-Executive Chair.

Besra's Directors collectively support and thank Mr. Lim for his beneficent decision. They confirm they will expeditiously commence a market-wide search for a highly credentialled candidate who can guide Besra's transition into gold production.

Authorised for release by Directors CL Lee and M Higginson.

