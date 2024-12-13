Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, today announces the publication of an editorial highlighting recent corporate and industry developments impacting Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA), a company democratizing Multi Club Ownership ("MCO"), and the resulting international media coverage.





Juve Stabia Club President, Andrea Langella, exclaimed, "We welcome Brera's strategic capital, and the Nasdaq listing of its MCO model are expected to bring Juve Stabia not just additional financial resources and support, but expanded awareness of our brand and team, as well as human capital and player pathways between Brera's teams on three continents. Juve Stabia shares the social impact mission of Brera and will extend their reach into the greater Naples area, starting with Castellammare di Stabia."





Brera Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, Founder and majority shareholder, stated, "After a thorough analysis and negotiations with leading Serie B clubs, Brera Holdings is extremely proud to invest in Juve Stabia, an important club with an ideal partner in President Andrea Langella. Competing in the vibrant Naples metropolitan area, home to 3.5 million people with an unparalleled tradition of top-caliber football, makes Brera's investment in Juve Stabia especially strategic."

