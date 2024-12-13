In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for Mono PERC wafers remained stable this week, with Mono PERC M10 and G12 wafers priced at $0. 142/pc and $0. 202/pc, respectively. Similarly, FOB China prices for N-type M10 and G12 wafers showed no week-to-week changes, holding steady at $0. 137/pc and $0. 185/pc, respectively. The Chinese market has made notable progress in reducing wafer inventory levels. Reports indicate that the overall operating rate for ingot production in China ...

