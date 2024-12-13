Grenergy has announced the arrival of 600 MWh of BYD batteries at the Chilean port of Iquique, marking a key milestone in the first phase of the Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project. From ESS News Grenergy, a Spanish independent power producer focused on the development of PV, wind, and energy storage projects, has announced the arrival of 105 BYD batteries at the port of Iquique, Chile. Grenergy said that the Chipol Guangan cargo ship, arriving after a 42-day journey from Dachan, China, has delivered 1,050 MC Cube ESS battery modules with a total storage capacity of 600 MWh. The modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...